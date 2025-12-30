Cold-Hearted Conman Jailed for Ripping Off Elderly Victims

A heartless fraudster who posed as bank staff and police officers to steal over £100,000 from elderly victims has been slammed with a hefty six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Abdirahman Yalahow’s Ruthless Scam

Abdirahman Yalahow, aka Abdi Rahman, 29, from Walsall, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on December 22, 2025, after admitting conspiracy to defraud.

Between August and December 2024, Yalahow targeted eight vulnerable pensioners, spending hours on the phone spinning lies. He told them their bank accounts were “compromised by fraudulent activity” to coax out PINs and private banking info.

He then instructed victims to leave cards outside their homes or hand them to fake couriers. Yalahow and his gang drained accounts by withdrawing cash and splashing on luxury items.

Police Crack Down on Courier Fraud Ring

West Midlands Police swooped on two addresses linked to Yalahow, seizing phones and devices. Digital forensics nailed him to the crime spree.

“Yalahow had no regard for their wellbeing and saw them merely as pots of cash to be emptied,” said Detective Sergeant Angela Warren-Smith, lead investigator.

She warned courier scams are booming, with conmen pretending to be bank or police officials to trick vulnerable people out of money.

Stay Safe: Protect Yourself and Loved Ones

Banks and police will never ask for your PIN or send couriers to collect cards.

If you get a suspicious call, hang up, wait, then ring your bank back on the official number.

Report scams instantly to Action Fraud.

Warn elderly friends and family about these ruthless scams to keep them safe.

This shocking case highlights the surge in courier fraud targeting the elderly—the most trusting victims. Stay alert, spread the word, and help stop these callous scammers in their tracks.