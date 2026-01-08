Community Mourns Tragic Death of Jorden Newin as Fundraiser Launched to Support His Family

A community is mourning the devastating and unexpected loss of Jorden Newin, who has died following what family members describe as a needless act of violence.

Tributes have poured in for Jorden, remembered as a deeply kind and selfless man who had an extraordinary ability to brighten the lives of those around him. Friends and relatives say he was someone who “lit up every room he entered,” leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Those closest to him say Jorden consistently put the needs of others before his own, giving generously of his time, care, and compassion. He was especially devoted to his children, with loved ones describing him as a caring and dedicated father whose family meant everything to him.

His sudden death has left his family facing unimaginable heartbreak, made all the more difficult by how unexpected his passing was. With little time to prepare, they are now confronted with the painful task of saying goodbye far sooner than anyone could have anticipated.

In response, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to help support Jorden’s family during this incredibly difficult period. The appeal aims to assist with the costs of bringing Jorden home from Ireland, as well as ensuring he is laid to rest with the dignity, love, and respect he deserves.

Organisers say any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Donations will go directly toward easing the financial burden placed on Jorden’s loved ones as they navigate the days and weeks ahead.

Those unable to donate are being asked to share the fundraiser and keep Jorden’s family in their thoughts and prayers, as the strength of the wider community continues to provide comfort during this time of profound loss.

A link to the GoFundMe page can be found below:

GoFundMe link: https://gofund.me/3bed9f91e

Jorden Newin’s passing has left a void that can never be filled, but his family say his kindness, generosity, and love will live on through the many lives he touched.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.