Watch Live

LIT UP THE ROOM Community Mourns Tragic Death of Jorden Newin as Fundraiser Launched to Support His Family

  • Updated: 10:31
  • , 8 January 2026
Community Mourns Tragic Death of Jorden Newin as Fundraiser Launched to Support His Family

A community is mourning the devastating and unexpected loss of Jorden Newin, who has died following what family members describe as a needless act of violence.

Tributes have poured in for Jorden, remembered as a deeply kind and selfless man who had an extraordinary ability to brighten the lives of those around him. Friends and relatives say he was someone who “lit up every room he entered,” leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Those closest to him say Jorden consistently put the needs of others before his own, giving generously of his time, care, and compassion. He was especially devoted to his children, with loved ones describing him as a caring and dedicated father whose family meant everything to him.

His sudden death has left his family facing unimaginable heartbreak, made all the more difficult by how unexpected his passing was. With little time to prepare, they are now confronted with the painful task of saying goodbye far sooner than anyone could have anticipated.

In response, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to help support Jorden’s family during this incredibly difficult period. The appeal aims to assist with the costs of bringing Jorden home from Ireland, as well as ensuring he is laid to rest with the dignity, love, and respect he deserves.

Organisers say any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Donations will go directly toward easing the financial burden placed on Jorden’s loved ones as they navigate the days and weeks ahead.

Those unable to donate are being asked to share the fundraiser and keep Jorden’s family in their thoughts and prayers, as the strength of the wider community continues to provide comfort during this time of profound loss.

A link to the GoFundMe page can be found below:

GoFundMe link: https://gofund.me/3bed9f91e

Jorden Newin’s passing has left a void that can never be filled, but his family say his kindness, generosity, and love will live on through the many lives he touched.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Recommended for you

Who’s in the Running for Super Bowl LX Glory?
Who’s in the Running for Super Bowl LX Glory?
Teen Girl Falls Out of Ambulance onto Busy M6, Chaos Erupts
NOT SERIOUS Teen Girl Falls Out of Ambulance onto Busy M6, Chaos Erupts
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
GUN MAN CHARGED Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Bexleyheath Shooting
Turkish Man Jailed for Supplying Boats to Channel People Smugglers
PEOPLE SMUGGLER Turkish Man Jailed for Supplying Boats to Channel People Smugglers

Must READ

Swindon Murder Trial Kicks Off at Bristol Crown Court
CHILLING ATTACK Swindon Murder Trial Kicks Off at Bristol Crown Court
Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosion That Damaged ULEZ Camera to face trial
FIT TO STAND TRIAL Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosive Device That Damaged Camera
Holyhead Ferry Port Shuts After Another Docking Disaster
PORT LOCKDOWN Holyhead Ferry Port Shuts After Another Docking Disaster
The Role of AI and Data in Modern Online Casino Platforms
The Role of AI and Data in Modern Online Casino Platforms
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
BUSTED Series of Break-Ins at Wilmington Hotel
UK's Youngest Dementia Victim Dies at 24
EARLY ONSET UK’s Youngest Dementia Victim Dies at 24
Beloved Grandad Dies After Churchdown Crash
DOG WALKER Beloved Grandad Dies After Churchdown Crash
‘Loving Son’ Killed in New Year’s Day Crash – Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
FAMILY MOURNS ‘Loving Son’ Killed in New Year’s Day Crash – Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
Burglar Who Fled UK After Brutal Break-In Finally Caged
FINALLY CAGED Burglar Who Fled UK After Brutal Break-In Finally Caged
Appeal following indecent exposure report in Deal
FLASHER PROBE Appeal following indecent exposure report in Deal

More For You

Shoplifter Jailed After Flouting Store Ban in Ashford
SERIAL LIFTER Shoplifter Jailed After Flouting Store Ban in Ashford
Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station
TEN ARRESTED Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station
Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship
WOMAN DEAD Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship
Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death
MURDER CHARGE Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death

More From UK News in Pictures

Iberia Flight’s Double Diversion Leaves Paris-Bound Passengers Stranded 250 Miles Away in Luton
DEEP FREEZE Iberia Flight’s Double Diversion Leaves Paris-Bound Passengers Stranded 250 Miles Away in Luton
Amber Snow Warning and 'Danger to Life' Wind Alert Slam UK as Storm Goretti Bears Down
DANGER TO LIFE Amber Snow Warning and ‘Danger to Life’ Wind Alert Slam UK as Storm Goretti Bears Down
Ex-Police Officer Faces Gross Misconduct for Drink-Driving Scandal
NOT ABOVE THE LAW Ex-Police Officer Faces Gross Misconduct for Drink-Driving Scandal
US Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to Russia and Venezuela in Bold Atlantic Operation

BREAKING

CAPTURED US Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to Russia and Venezuela in Bold Atlantic Operation
Urgent: 14-Year-Old Boy Missing from Chatham
CCTV RELEASED Urgent: 14-Year-Old Boy Missing from Chatham
Bonuses Too Good to Be True? Why You Should Check a Review Site Before Signing Up
Bonuses Too Good to Be True? Why You Should Check a Review Site Before Signing Up
Man Approaches 11-Year-Old Girl in Bristol – UKNIP

BREAKING

IOPC PROBE Man Dies After Being Hit by Met Police Car on Borough High Street
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
POLICE PROBE Deadly Crash Halts Borough High Street in Dead of Night
EYE IN THE SKY Police Drone and Dog Team Rescue Missing Man in Maidstone
Will AI Help or Hurt Poker Players
Will AI Help or Hurt Poker Players
Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed
SWIFT JUSTICE Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed
Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
DEADLY DISPUTE A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old John Temitope Onetufo after a brutal stabbing on New Year’s Eve.
Wrexham Man Jailed for Selling Deadly Chemical Online to Assist Suicides
POLCIE CRACKDOWN Wrexham Man Jailed for Selling Deadly Chemical Online to Assist Suicides
Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford
RESCUED Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford
Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike
MOB ATTACK Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike

BREAKING

MULTIPLE INJURED School Coach and Bus Crash in Berkshire Leaves 18 Injured

More From UKNIP

Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey
HIT AND RUN Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey
Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton
FIND PETE Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton
Maduro Nabbed in Dead of Night by US Delta Force – Trump Watched Like TV
MISINFORMATION Fake AI videos of Venezuelans thanking Trump go viral amid real unrest
Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?
POLICE CONCERNS Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?
error: Content is protected !!