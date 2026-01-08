Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis

A community fundraiser has been launched to support Jamie and his partner Eden after the 26-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

The GoFundMe page, set up by close friend Tanzie Morris, aims to help the couple navigate what has become an overwhelming and life-changing period marked by intensive treatment, emotional strain, and significant financial pressure.

Jamie is preparing to begin a gruelling treatment journey that will involve extended hospital stays, multiple rounds of chemotherapy, major surgery, and many months focused solely on survival and recovery. Ewing sarcoma is an uncommon cancer affecting the bones and surrounding soft tissue, and treatment is long, complex, and physically exhausting.

In just a matter of weeks, the diagnosis has turned everyday life upside down. Jamie, who is self-employed, will be unable to work for the foreseeable future, while Eden plans to spend as much time as possible at his side while also trying to manage daily responsibilities.

Alongside the emotional impact of the diagnosis, the couple is facing mounting practical pressures, including loss of income, regular travel to and from hospital, and the day-to-day costs of living during prolonged treatment.

There is also deep uncertainty surrounding the couple’s future family plans. Jamie’s treatment carries a high risk of infertility, and while fertility preservation options are being explored, the process brings further emotional strain and potential financial costs. There is no guarantee that future fertility treatment, such as IVF, will be funded, adding another layer of anxiety during an already devastating time.

The fundraiser has been created to help ease that burden, allowing Jamie to focus fully on treatment and recovery, while giving Eden the space to support him without constant worry over finances.

Organisers say any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Those unable to donate are encouraged to share the fundraiser or keep the couple in their thoughts.

The GoFundMe page, titled “Supporting Jamie & Eden Through Cancer Treatment”, can be found here: https://gofund.me/3e9b3ab2e

Supporters say the outpouring of kindness, love, and solidarity from the community already means more than words can express as Jamie and Eden face the fight of their lives together.