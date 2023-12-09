Concern and Alarm in Loughborough Park Brixton Following Stabbing Incident

The Loughborough Park area in Brixton has been gripped by panic and fear following a stabbing incident, leading to a flurry of anxious messages from worried locals.

stabbing in Brixton

The Incident

Another stabbing has occurred in Loughborough Park, contributing to the growing concerns about knife crime in the area.

The scene has been cordoned off with police tape as investigations continue.

Local Reaction

Residents have expressed their shock and fear, with many reaching out to local authorities and community leaders seeking information and reassurance.

The community is reportedly exhausted and distressed by the repeated instances of violence, particularly knife crime.

Police Response

The Met Police are at the scene and have begun an investigation into the stabbing.

A police officer, who was spoken to at the scene, appeared overwhelmed by the situation.

We have reached out to the Met for more information