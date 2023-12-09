Concern and Alarm in Loughborough Park Brixton Following Stabbing Incident

The Loughborough Park area in Brixton has been gripped by panic and fear following a stabbing incident, leading to a flurry of anxious messages from worried locals.
The Incident
- Another stabbing has occurred in Loughborough Park, contributing to the growing concerns about knife crime in the area.
- The scene has been cordoned off with police tape as investigations continue.
Local Reaction
- Residents have expressed their shock and fear, with many reaching out to local authorities and community leaders seeking information and reassurance.
- The community is reportedly exhausted and distressed by the repeated instances of violence, particularly knife crime.
Police Response
- The Met Police are at the scene and have begun an investigation into the stabbing.
- A police officer, who was spoken to at the scene, appeared overwhelmed by the situation.
We have reached out to the Met for more information