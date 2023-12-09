Today: December 10, 2023

Concern and Alarm in Loughborough Park Brixton Following Stabbing Incident

The Loughborough Park area in Brixton has been gripped by panic and fear following a stabbing incident, leading to a flurry of anxious messages from worried locals.

The Incident

  • Another stabbing has occurred in Loughborough Park, contributing to the growing concerns about knife crime in the area.
  • The scene has been cordoned off with police tape as investigations continue.

Local Reaction

  • Residents have expressed their shock and fear, with many reaching out to local authorities and community leaders seeking information and reassurance.
  • The community is reportedly exhausted and distressed by the repeated instances of violence, particularly knife crime.

Police Response

  • The Met Police are at the scene and have begun an investigation into the stabbing.
  • A police officer, who was spoken to at the scene, appeared overwhelmed by the situation.

We have reached out to the Met for more information

