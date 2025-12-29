CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY

Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet: Child Dies, Family Injured

Firefighters have finally put out all hot spots at a devastating house fire in White Admiral Way, Hamstreet, Ashford. The blaze has left one child dead, another child and an adult hospitalised, and three firefighters injured.

Firefighting Efforts Ramped Up

At the peak of the blaze on Sunday, six fire engines and a height vehicle battled the flames. The Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s technical rescue unit remains onsite, working to secure the damaged property.

Ongoing Investigation Into Fire Cause

An official probe is underway to determine what sparked the tragic fire. Fire crews continue to dampen hotspots as they make the building structurally safe.