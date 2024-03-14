UK News in Pictures

A stalker who sent his former girlfriend a barrage of threatening messages before setting her car on fire has been jailed

Concerns Raised at Erith Primary School Over High-Risk Missing Person

School entrance with pedestrian walkway in sunny weather.

Police have alerted a primary school in Erith of a high-risk missing person in the area who has a history of inappropriate behaviour towards children and is known to frequent schools.

Northumberland Heath Primary School in Wheelock Close confirmed on its Facebook page that it was informed about the missing person on March 13. Staff searched the area to ensure the individual was not in the vicinity before the school gates opened.

The school advised students in years 5 and 6 to walk home without stopping and reminded them not to talk to strangers.

In an update issued by the school on March 14, it was announced that the missing person had been found. However, a separate appeal was launched by police for a convicted arsonist who had escaped while on escorted leave from a secure medical facility in Bexleyheath. Fortunately, he was also located and returned to the medical facility.

UKNIP reached out to the Metropolitan Police for clarification on whether these incidents are connected.

The full statement from Northumberland Heath Primary School reads: “We have been notified by the police today, that there is a high risk missing person in our area. He has previously acted inappropriately toward children and is known to hang around schools. We will be doing a sweep before we open the gates this afternoon to ensure he is not near our school. We will advise years 5 and 6 to walk home without stopping (at the park or shop) and remind them not to talk to strangers. However, we understand that you may choose to collect them from school. This is all the information we have currently and we will update you when we hear more.”

