SUPERSONIC Concorde's 50th: Supersonic Star Takes Off from Heathrow

  Updated: 02:37
  22 January 2026

Fifty years ago today, Concorde blasted off from London Heathrow, kicking off a revolution in air travel. On 21 January 1976, the supersonic jet began commercial flights, slashing journey times and flaunting British engineering prowess to the world.

More Than Twice the Speed of Sound

Operated by British Airways, Concorde cruised at speeds over twice the speed of sound. This meant crossing the Atlantic in just over three hours—a fraction of today’s flight times. Its sleek silhouette, drooping nose, and luxurious interior made it an instant icon across the skies.

Luxury for the Elite—but Not Without Critics

For nearly three decades, Concorde served a select VIP clientele: business tycoons, celebrities, and even royalty. While it dazzled with its speed and cutting-edge tech, critics slammed it for sky-high costs, massive fuel consumption, and noise pollution that limited its flight paths.

The End of an Era—and a Legacy of Ambition

After the tragic Air France crash in 2000 and ballooning upkeep costs, Concorde was grounded for good in 2003. But half a century on, it remains Britain’s symbol of ambition and innovation—a bold moment when supersonic travel truly took off from Heathrow.

