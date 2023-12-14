Confirmed Strike by French Passport Control Causes Major Disruptions at Key Ports

Travellers are facing significant delays and disruptions at several major French ports due to unconfirmed reports of a strike by French passport control officers. A source from UK passport control has indicated that staff in France have ceased operations, causing a halt in processing at border checkpoints. The strike has reportedly affected several key ports, including Calais, Cherbourg, Dieppe, Roscoff, St Malo, Caen, Le Havre, and Dunkirk along with UK Ports

As a result of the strike, queues for check-in and border processing are rapidly building up, leading to extended waiting times and frustration among travellers. The sudden nature of the strike has caught many off guard, with little information available on the duration or the specific demands of the striking workers.

The ports affected are crucial junctures in UK-France travel routes, handling a significant number of passengers and cargo daily. The disruption is expected to have a considerable impact on cross-channel travel and freight services. Travellers are advised to check with their ferry or shipping operators for the latest information and to prepare for potential delays.

While the details of the strike and its reasons remain unconfirmed, the impact is already being felt strongly. Travellers are encouraged to seek alternative routes where possible and to stay informed through official channels for updates on the situation.

The strike underscores the vital role of border control operations in maintaining the flow of international travel and commerce. Efficient and uninterrupted operations at these checkpoints are essential for the smooth transit of goods and passengers.

Authorities on both sides of the channel are expected to issue formal statements and provide further guidance to affected travellers and businesses. This situation highlights the interconnected nature of international travel and trade, where disruptions in one area can have far-reaching effects.

Updates and further information will be provided as more details become available. In the meantime, those planning to travel through these ports should anticipate delays and plan their journeys accordingly.