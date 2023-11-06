Connor Brown’s Mum ‘Disgusted’ as Son’s Killer Jailed for Harbouring a Murderer

The mother of 18-year-old Connor Brown, who tragically lost his life to a stabbing in 2019, expressed her deep disappointment after learning that her son’s killer, Ally Gordon, has been jailed for harbouring a murderer. The shocking turn of events unfolded at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Ally Gordon had previously been convicted of manslaughter for the killing of Connor Brown in 2019. However, he found himself back in court after aiding and abetting Anthony Keating, who was on the run from Police after the murder of Sunderland resident Blaine Hammond.

In a recent court appearance, Gordon admitted to his role in concealing Keating, ultimately leading to his conviction. The judge subsequently sentenced Gordon to three years and four months in prison.

Connor Brown’s heartbroken mother has been vocal about her anguish and disappointment throughout this ordeal. The court heard that Gordon, who had been on parole after serving his sentence for Connor Brown’s manslaughter, had provided Keating with a place to stay in Billingham.

Keating was arrested at Gordon’s property two days later. When questioned by authorities as to why he had not reported Keating to the police, Gordon defiantly responded, “I don’t grass; he’s a good friend.”

The judge condemned Gordon’s actions, describing them as a misguided sense of loyalty to an old friend and a lack of maturity. The court also learned that Gordon had deleted call logs in an attempt to evade any connection to assisting an offender. Furthermore, he had lied about his knowledge of the severity of Keating’s crime, despite phone records revealing that he had searched media reports about the murder. Messages on Gordon’s phone indicated that he was aware that Keating was wanted, with one message stating, “he’s on the run like me.”

Tanya Brown, Connor’s mother, has been an advocate for raising awareness about the dangers of knife crime since her son’s tragic death. She expressed her dismay over Gordon’s ability to commit such a crime while on parole for his role in her son’s death. “I feel disgusted. I feel let down. I feel really sad for Blaine’s family. While he did not have a direct influence on the death of Blaine, he has had that impact on the family while they are trying to grieve for their son,” she stated. “It’s caused more upset, going back to court and having to deal with it again.”

Ms. Brown continued, “For me, he did this while he was on parole for his part in Connor’s death. He hasn’t learned from his sentence – the unduly lenient sentence he got. He hasn’t learned anything from it.” She concluded with a plea for a reevaluation of the justice system and sentencing practices, emphasizing the need for stricter consequences for those who fail to abide by the law.

The case of Ally Gordon’s involvement in concealing a murderer serves as a stark reminder of the complex challenges that the justice system faces in dealing with individuals who re-offend after serving their initial sentences.