In a statement issued by Chief Whip Simon Hart, it was revealed that Anderson’s refusal to apologize for his comments led to his suspension from the Conservative whip.

Anderson, who represents Ashfield, sparked outrage with his comments made on GB News, where he suggested that “Islamists” had control over London, particularly Mayor Sadiq Khan. He claimed that Khan had essentially given the capital city away to his associates.

Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned Anderson’s remarks, accusing the Prime Minister of being complicit in racism for not condemning them. Khan described the comments as Islamophobic and criticized the message they sent about Muslims being fair game for racism.

The remarks prompted widespread criticism, including from within the Conservative Party itself. Former cabinet minister Sajid Javid labeled Anderson’s comments as “ridiculous,” while cabinet minister Grant Shapps distanced himself from them but defended Anderson’s right to express his opinions.

Anderson’s suspension comes amidst heightened tensions surrounding issues of race and religion, particularly in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Concerns have been raised about the conduct of pro-Palestinian protests and fears of violence against MPs.

The suspension of Anderson’s membership from the Conservative Party underscores the seriousness with which such remarks are viewed, especially in the context of fostering community cohesion and respect for diversity.