Constance Marten, a mother embroiled in a trial over the death of her baby daughter, has candidly admitted to feeling responsible for the tragic incident. The aristocrat, aged 36, alongside her partner Mark Gordon, 49, faces trial after their baby, Victoria, died while the couple was living off-grid in wintry conditions on the South Downs last year.

Testifying in court on Friday, Marten conveyed her feelings of culpability, stating, “I do feel responsible for falling asleep on her if that’s what happened.” She elaborated, acknowledging uncertainty due to inconclusive autopsy results but asserting her sense of responsibility for the infant’s demise.

The trial has unveiled a tumultuous narrative, revealing the couple’s desperate flight from authorities to retain custody of their newborn after their four other children were taken into care. Marten recounted waking up inside their tent on January 9 last year to the devastating discovery of baby Victoria’s lifeless body in her arms.

Victoria was born on Christmas Eve 2022 at a rental cottage but tragically passed away less than three weeks later. Prosecutors allege that she died from exposure after enduring weeks of bitterly cold conditions while on the run with her parents.

Marten and Gordon’s journey culminated in their arrest in Brighton on February 27, following weeks of evading law enforcement. The trial has depicted their harrowing experiences, including desperate attempts to conceal their infant’s body and scavenge for sustenance from bins.

During her testimony, Marten expressed her emotional turmoil and fears regarding interactions with the police, emphasizing her apprehension about media scrutiny and perceptions of the truth. She conveyed feelings of depression, grief, and stress amid the tumultuous events leading to their arrest.

The defendants, currently without a fixed address, are facing multiple charges, including manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and causing or allowing the death of a child.

As the trial unfolds, Marten’s candid testimony provides a glimpse into the complex emotions and circumstances surrounding the tragic loss of baby Victoria, highlighting the profound impact on all involved.