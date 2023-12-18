Consumer Watchdog Alerts Public to Fake Parking Payment Websites Scam

A consumer watchdog has sounded the alarm on a growing trend of fake online parking payment websites, which are tricking drivers into disclosing their payment details. These counterfeit sites, often masquerading as legitimate parking app providers, are increasingly appearing at the top of search engine results, catching unwary users off guard.

Which?, the consumer advocacy group, launched an investigation that unearthed numerous cases where drivers looking for easy and secure parking payment options were targeted by these fraudulent websites. The report emphasized the deceptive strategies these imposters use, such as offering “free downloads” that later unveil hidden subscription fees upon detailed examination.

The investigation specifically pointed out fake websites imitating well-known parking apps like JustPark, PayByPhone, and RingGo. Astonishingly, these counterfeit sites were frequently positioned above the actual websites of the companies they were copying in Google search results, posing a significant challenge for users to differentiate between real and fake services.

Another alarming discovery was the existence of sham websites targeting drivers intending to pay ULEZ (Ultra-Low Emission Zone) charges. These sites, posing as official ULEZ payment gateways, lured drivers into submitting their payment information under the pretence of completing parking payments.

To avoid falling prey to these scams, Which? strongly recommends that drivers only download parking apps from the official Apple App Store or Google Play Store. They also urge users to be vigilant when clicking on links or entering personal details on unfamiliar websites.

Despite Google’s acknowledgement of these fraudulent websites and its commitment to remove adverts violating its policies, Which?’s investigation revealed that some of these impersonating sites continued to operate at the top of Google search results, even months after being reported to the company.