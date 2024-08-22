Convicted Maidstone Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Court Order by Approaching Children in Library

A convicted sex offender from Maidstone has been jailed for nearly three years after breaching a court order by approaching and attempting to engage with children in a local library. Russell Hogg, 64, was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison after repeatedly ignoring restrictions placed on him under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Hogg was originally placed under the SHPO in January 2018 following a prison sentence for possessing and creating child sex abuse images. The order was designed to safeguard children by prohibiting Hogg from any unsupervised contact or communication with minors, alongside other restrictions such as limitations on his internet use.

Disturbing Incidents in Maidstone Library

On April 24, 2023, Hogg entered Maidstone Library, where he targeted a group of school children sitting at a table and studying. He attempted to engage them in conversation, stared at them for prolonged periods, and shouted towards them from a nearby computer terminal. Despite the strict court-ordered restrictions, Hogg revisited the library over the following weeks. On May 12, he approached the same group of children, asking, “Is this a social meet-up or a study meet-up?” while loitering near their table.

The incidents alarmed the children, leaving them feeling scared and anxious. After his behavior was reported, Hogg was arrested on the same day, May 12, and subsequently charged with breaching his SHPO.

A History of Sexual Offenses

Hogg, of Middle Row, Maidstone, appeared before Maidstone Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to breaching his SHPO. He also admitted to additional charges, including failing to comply with notification requirements and possessing and making indecent images of children. These offenses highlighted Hogg’s persistent disregard for the law and his continued dangerous behavior towards minors.

On Tuesday, August 20, Judge Robert Lazarus sentenced Hogg to two years and ten months in prison, condemning him as “a committed paedophile.” Upon his release, Hogg will be subject to a revised SHPO with even stricter restrictions aimed at protecting vulnerable individuals.

Police Reassurance to the Community

Detective Constable Homam Al-Sinawi, who was involved in the case, emphasized the police’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding children from sexual predators like Hogg:

“Hogg has a lengthy history of sex offenses, and the most recent court order had been designed to reduce and manage any risks he posed upon his release from prison. Unfortunately, Hogg has once again demonstrated a disturbing desire to be in contact with children, and his behavior has left his latest young victims feeling scared and anxious.”

DC Al-Sinawi reassured parents and guardians that the police have dedicated teams in place to monitor convicted sex offenders and enforce the strict measures imposed by the courts. He emphasized that Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are an essential tool in protecting children and vulnerable people from predators like Hogg.

The case underscores the importance of vigilance in communities and highlights the ongoing work by law enforcement to monitor and manage individuals who pose a risk to children.

Community Reaction

The repeated breaches of the SHPO by Hogg have caused concern in Maidstone, with many parents expressing relief that the offender has been apprehended and jailed. The local community has praised the swift actions of the police, which ensured that Hogg was quickly removed from any potential contact with more children.

As Hogg begins his latest prison sentence, the authorities remain committed to closely monitoring him upon his eventual release to prevent any future violations of the law.

