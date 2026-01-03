Convicted Murderer on the Loose After Daring New Year’s Jailbreak

Two Dangerous Prisoners Escape From HMP Leyhill

A convicted murderer is among two prisoners who made a bold escape from HMP Leyhill on New Year’s Day. Avon and Somerset Police have launched a massive manhunt for the fugitives.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, and Daniel Washbourne, 40, slipped away from the open prison between 5pm and 8pm on January 1. A third prisoner suspected to have escaped alongside them was arrested today.

Profile of the Fugitives

Matthew Armstrong: Found guilty in the late 2000s of a murder during a Warwickshire robbery. He also carries previous convictions for violence and false imprisonment. Armstrong is a white male, about 5ft 9ins tall, with ginger hair and noticeable scars on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a burgundy or orange coat, grey cap, grey tracksuit bottoms with blue stripes, and black boots.

Daniel Washbourne: Known for a history of violent offences. He is described as a slim, white male, around 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair and clean-shaven. At the time of his escape, he wore a cream fleece jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue hat, and black trainers.

Where They Might Head Next

The pair are not local to South Gloucestershire where the prison is located. Police believe they have connections across the country.

Armstrong has known ties to Warwickshire.

Washbourne has links in Herefordshire.

Authorities warn the public to stay vigilant and report any sightings immediately.

“These are two dangerous men, and the risk they pose cannot be underestimated,” said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

Public Alert: Stay Safe, Report Suspicious Activity

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Armstrong or Daniel Washbourne is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police immediately. Do not approach the men as they may be violent.