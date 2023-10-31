Convicted Offender Absconds from HMP Sudbury – Nationwide Search Underway

In a concerning development at HMP Sudbury, another inmate has absconded, sparking a nationwide search for his whereabouts. Zubaid Ashraf, aged 30, is currently being sought by law enforcement after failing to return from a two-night home leave on Sunday, October 29.

Ashraf, who was serving a sentence for drug-related offenses and possession of criminal property, is now the subject of an extensive search effort by Derbyshire Constabulary. His escape marks yet another incident in a recurring theme of convicts absconding from the prison.

Described as having a stocky build and standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, Ashraf has distinguishing features, including black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

It is known that Ashraf has connections to the Luton area, which may be of significance in locating him.

Derbyshire Constabulary has provided multiple channels for reporting information related to this case. Those with pertinent details can visit the Constabulary’s website, where crime reporting tools are available. Private messages can also be sent to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page. Alternatively, individuals can reach out via Twitter by direct messaging the contact center at @DerPolContact. For traditional communication, the phone line 101 is operational, with the reference number 999 of October 29 to be quoted.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, the independent charity CrimeStoppers offers a secure platform for providing information. Tips can be submitted by calling 0800 555 111 or through their website.

Efforts to locate Zubaid Ashraf and return him to lawful custody are ongoing, and authorities are appealing to the public for their assistance in ensuring the safe resolution of this matter.