 Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London

UK News in Pictures

Tributes Paid to Stephen McKie After Fatal Beccles Collision

Boy Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Dartford

Suspect Charged with Assaulting Police Officer in Canterbury Appears in Court

Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing

Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety And Security In London

A disturbing incident at an open-air film set near the O2 Arena in Silvertown, Newham, has ignited widespread outrage and concern, highlighting serious deficiencies in London’s safety protocols. The event, which took place last week, involved a planned explosion that spiralled out of control, terrifying local residents and raising critical questions about the city’s oversight of public safety.

The central figure behind the incident is 38-year-old Jacky Jhaj, a convicted paedophile with a history of criminal activity. Jhaj was previously jailed in 2016 for engaging in sexual activity with two 15-year-old girls. Despite his criminal background, Jhaj managed to orchestrate the chaotic stunt, posing as a film producer and leading a project that could have resulted in far more serious consequences.

The event unfolded as Jhaj filmed a scene in which he stood naked while a massive explosion was triggered, launching the roof of a fake police van 50 feet into the air. The explosion, set off using gunpowder and detonation cord, caused widespread panic among nearby residents who were unaware of the planned stunt.

The controversial scene was part of a production called Project Dover. According to reports, Jhaj was depicted seated at a typewriter surrounded by scattered newspapers. As part of the stunt, he flicked lit cigarettes at a police car, a police van, and a lorry bearing the BBC’s World News logo, all of which erupted into a massive fireball.

Initially, filming was set for 24 August, with Jhaj wearing a grotesque mask to conceal his identity. However, when he removed the mask, several crew members recognized him and promptly withdrew from the project. Jhaj attempted to lure them back with significant cash incentives, offering some crew members £5,000, well above their usual fees.

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety And Security In London
convicted paedophile behind o2 arena explosion stunt sparks outrage over safety and security in london

A source, speaking exclusively to MailOnline, suggested that Jhaj has a history of setting up fictitious film projects, often concealing his true identity and agenda from the professionals he hires. The source speculated that this particular stunt might have been Jhaj’s way of retaliating against the BBC, the police, and the press for exposing his past crimes.

Following the crew’s departure, Jhaj is believed to have hired a new team of special effects technicians from Eastern Europe to carry out a ‘reshoot’ on 31 August. The new team reportedly rigged the set with ‘high explosives,’ which resulted in the fire spreading out of control, causing further alarm.

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety And Security In London
convicted paedophile behind o2 arena explosion stunt sparks outrage over safety and security in london

The BBC has categorically denied any involvement in the event. A spokesperson for the BBC stated, “There is no BBC News involvement in the events of this evening in docklands.” Similarly, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in Newham confirmed that the incident was a “pre-planned filming event” and assured the public that there was no risk to their safety.

However, the fact that such a dangerous event was orchestrated by a known sex offender has sparked outrage across London. Residents and safety advocates are questioning how Jhaj was able to carry out such a stunt, given his criminal record and the apparent lack of oversight from authorities.

As the investigation into the incident continues, there are growing calls for stricter regulations and more thorough background checks for individuals involved in public events and film productions, particularly those involving potentially hazardous activities.

Woman Charged with Murder After Death of Six-Year-Old Boy in Swansea

Man Stabbed During Early Morning Disturbance in Fairmeadow; Three Arrested
Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Bright Ridge, Southborough; Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Serious Incident Causes Multiple Road Closures in Barnsley
Murder Suspect Flees UK After Police Error, Taunts Victim’s Family
Emergency Services Respond to Car Fire in Woolwich
Polish national and Three Young Sons Found Dead in Tragic Incident in Surrey
Investigation Launched After Fatal Fire in South Croydon

Car Fire on M20 Near Ashford Extinguished by Fire Crews
Major Disruption as Gravesend to Greenhithe Fibre Cable Cut on Galley Hill
Public Urged to Help Locate Missing Man in Dartford
Murder Investigation Launched Following Fatal Stabbing in Forest Gate
Appeal After On-Duty Officer Injured in Collision with Car
Man Dies Following Collision in Grays
Two Men Sentenced for Serious Sexual Offences in Bradford
Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes into Fairview Neighborhood
Couple Jailed for Four Years for Violent Disorder in Stoke-on-Trent

Surrey Police make referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after Three Children and Man Found Dead in Staines

A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating an assault in Canterbury
Viagogo Defends Resale of Oasis Tickets Despite Band’s Warning
Thundery Showers Forecast for This Weekend
Armed Police Storm Property in Hounslow Amid Hostage Situation
Ukrainian President Confirms Child’s Death in Kharkiv Missile Attack Amid Escalating Conflict
Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with Rape, Stalking, and Other Offenses
Lithium Battery Suspected as Cause of Eastbourne House Fire

Travellers Force Closure of Arena Sports Centre Bognor Regis for the Weekend

Blackburn Man Sentenced to Nine Years for Sexual Assault and Theft

Oasis Issues Warning as Pre-Sale Tickets for Reunion Tour Resold for Thousands

Coroner Slams Apple and Google Over Fatal Navigation Error

Lorry Driver Prevents Tragic Suicide on M62: A Call to Prioritise Mental Health

Doncaster Man Jailed for Threatening MP Ed Miliband

Police Rescue 12 People, Including Five Children, From Lorry After 999 Call

Fire Erupts in Tall Building on Newhall Street, Birmingham City Centre

Russian Journalist Sentenced to Eight Years for Reporting on Ukraine Conflict

Armed Police Arrest Two Suspected Burglars in Dramatic Midnight Operation in Hackney

Urgent Appeal Issued After 11-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Croydon

Teenager Charged After Fatal Stabbing in Plashet Park

Murder Investigation Launched After Teenager Fatally Stabbed in Sandwell

Man Injured in Early Morning Assault on Kingsley Road, Hounslow