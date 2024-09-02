A disturbing incident at an open-air film set near the O2 Arena in Silvertown, Newham, has ignited widespread outrage and concern, highlighting serious deficiencies in London’s safety protocols. The event, which took place last week, involved a planned explosion that spiralled out of control, terrifying local residents and raising critical questions about the city’s oversight of public safety.

The central figure behind the incident is 38-year-old Jacky Jhaj, a convicted paedophile with a history of criminal activity. Jhaj was previously jailed in 2016 for engaging in sexual activity with two 15-year-old girls. Despite his criminal background, Jhaj managed to orchestrate the chaotic stunt, posing as a film producer and leading a project that could have resulted in far more serious consequences.

The event unfolded as Jhaj filmed a scene in which he stood naked while a massive explosion was triggered, launching the roof of a fake police van 50 feet into the air. The explosion, set off using gunpowder and detonation cord, caused widespread panic among nearby residents who were unaware of the planned stunt.

The controversial scene was part of a production called Project Dover. According to reports, Jhaj was depicted seated at a typewriter surrounded by scattered newspapers. As part of the stunt, he flicked lit cigarettes at a police car, a police van, and a lorry bearing the BBC’s World News logo, all of which erupted into a massive fireball.

Initially, filming was set for 24 August, with Jhaj wearing a grotesque mask to conceal his identity. However, when he removed the mask, several crew members recognized him and promptly withdrew from the project. Jhaj attempted to lure them back with significant cash incentives, offering some crew members £5,000, well above their usual fees.

A source, speaking exclusively to MailOnline, suggested that Jhaj has a history of setting up fictitious film projects, often concealing his true identity and agenda from the professionals he hires. The source speculated that this particular stunt might have been Jhaj’s way of retaliating against the BBC, the police, and the press for exposing his past crimes.

Following the crew’s departure, Jhaj is believed to have hired a new team of special effects technicians from Eastern Europe to carry out a ‘reshoot’ on 31 August. The new team reportedly rigged the set with ‘high explosives,’ which resulted in the fire spreading out of control, causing further alarm.

The BBC has categorically denied any involvement in the event. A spokesperson for the BBC stated, “There is no BBC News involvement in the events of this evening in docklands.” Similarly, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in Newham confirmed that the incident was a “pre-planned filming event” and assured the public that there was no risk to their safety.

However, the fact that such a dangerous event was orchestrated by a known sex offender has sparked outrage across London. Residents and safety advocates are questioning how Jhaj was able to carry out such a stunt, given his criminal record and the apparent lack of oversight from authorities.

As the investigation into the incident continues, there are growing calls for stricter regulations and more thorough background checks for individuals involved in public events and film productions, particularly those involving potentially hazardous activities.