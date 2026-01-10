Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images

A convicted paedophile from Winsford has been locked up again after police found him with thousands of indecent images of children. Gary McVeigh, 48, was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Chester crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on Tuesday 6 January.

Massive Haul of Sick Images Discovered

During a routine check on 21 May 2025, officers visited McVeigh’s home on Delamere Street. They seized a mobile phone, laptop, USB stick, and SSD memory card. Forensics uncovered more than 12,950 indecent images of children, along with evidence McVeigh had distributed over 120,000 images to fellow paedophiles.

Police Crack Down on Registered Sex Offender

“As a registered sex offender, McVeigh was subjected to a number of vigorous checks on a regular basis to prevent reoffending and ensure he was keeping to his conditions,” said Detective Sergeant Helen Wrigley. “He was well aware of these checks, but despite this he continued to offend, downloading and sharing thousands of indecent images which showed vulnerable children being tortured, raped and abused.” “Thankfully, through our effective monitoring, McVeigh was quickly arrested and is now facing the consequences of his actions.” “I hope it reassures people that we do carefully monitor registered sex offenders in the community and take action when a breach is discovered.”

Additional Punishments

Alongside his jail term, McVeigh must pay £187 in costs and will be required to stay on the sex offenders register for ten years.