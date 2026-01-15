Watch Live

REPEATER OFFENDER Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler

  Updated: 20:39
  15 January 2026
Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler

Christopher Proctor jailed for fresh offence

Christopher Proctor—now using the name Daniel Travis—has been slammed with a further prison term for sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl. The victim bravely reported the abuse in 2021, while Proctor was already behind bars. He’s currently serving a 12-year sentence handed down in 2019 for raping a different young girl.

Denial crumbles under court pressure

Proctor, 49, denied the new charge of sexual assault by touching at first. But after his defence team cross-examined the victim in court, he suddenly changed his plea and admitted the offence. The victim’s powerful impact statement left the courtroom stunned.

Victim speaks out: “I’m no longer a victim. I’m a survivor.”

“What happened to me has had a huge impact on my life and is quite difficult to put into words… The impact on my mental health has been significant. I am constantly anxious and on edge, particularly around men and unfamiliar places. I struggle to trust people, even those close to me, and I often feel isolated because of this.

I experience frequent flashbacks and panic attacks from the trauma of what Christopher did to me… I used to self-harm to get rid of the feeling of his hands on my skin. I have lost my confidence and self-worth. Some days I have even thought it might be better if I am not here. But I will get through this…

I would like the court to understand the seriousness of the harm that has been caused to me. Not only at the time of the offence, when I was little, but the lasting impact it has had on my wellbeing and future… I want Christopher to remember one thing – he may have taken away my innocence, but he will never take away my future… I am no longer a victim. I’m a survivor.”

Sentence and lifelong restrictions imposed

On 7 January, Proctor was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. He was also slapped with a lifetime place on the sex offenders register, a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and a 10-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Ellen Buggins praised the victim’s courage. “She showed immense courage and was commended by the judge for reading out her victim statement in court,” she said. “Travis (AKA Proctor) is a dangerous individual whose offences were horrific. It is only right that the public are protected from him, and he will be kept a close eye on for life.”

