Curtis Arnold, the disgraced DJE Media operator and convicted sex offender, has had his TikTok account axed.

New details have also emerged about his trespass at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence.

From Chequers Trespass to TikTok Ban

Arnold, 36, was arrested after being caught trespassing inside the grounds of Chequers last year while carrying recording equipment. The Prime Minister’s countryside retreat has been off limits to the public since 1921, making his intrusion especially shocking.

He pleaded guilty and received a suspended four-month prison sentence for the 2025 trespass. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the details after the MEN investigation came to light.

Shady Past Comes to Light

Arnold’s criminal record is both lengthy and disturbing. In 2019, he was jailed for 34 months after admitting to 12 fraud counts plus voyeurism, causing sexual activity, and making indecent images of under-18s at Harrow Crown Court.

Posing as a modelling agent, Arnold conned women in gyms into taking pictures which he then exploited to sell fitness products. He remains on the sex offenders’ register until February 2029 and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Social Media Downfall

Before his TikTok account was banned, Arnold amassed nearly 224,000 followers. He posted provocative short clips taken from his longer YouTube videos, often filming vulnerable people without consent in cities across the UK, including Manchester.

Following reporting on his past crimes and inappropriate videos, his social media presence cratered, leading TikTok to remove his account entirely.

“Arnold’s case highlights the dangers of unchecked online content and the importance of monitoring offenders who exploit vulnerable people,” an official said.

This story continues to unravel as authorities clamp down on Arnold’s harmful online activity and ongoing criminal behaviour.