Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash

A police officer has been hit with a driving ban and fined after causing serious injury in a crash while rushing to an emergency.

PC Parsons Crashes While Chasing a Firearms Call

PC Dan Parsons, 32, was behind the wheel of an unmarked police car on Sunday 24 November 2024, speeding through a red light at a busy Emersons Green roundabout. He was responding to a suspected firearms incident in Longwell Green when he collided with a 19-year-old woman on a pedestrian crossing.

The woman suffered serious injuries. Paramedics and officers at the scene gave first aid before she was rushed to hospital.

Thorough Probe Leads to Charges

The Serious Collisions Investigation Team carried out an in-depth investigation. After a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, PC Parsons was charged with causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Judge Hands Out Driving Ban and Fines

At Gloucester Crown Court on Monday 12 January, Parsons pleaded guilty. He was disqualified from driving for four months, fined £2,800, and ordered to pay £1,000 costs.