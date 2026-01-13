Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash

A police officer has been hit with a driving ban and fined after causing serious injury in a crash while rushing to an emergency.
PC Parsons Crashes While Chasing a Firearms Call
PC Dan Parsons, 32, was behind the wheel of an unmarked police car on Sunday 24 November 2024, speeding through a red light at a busy Emersons Green roundabout. He was responding to a suspected firearms incident in Longwell Green when he collided with a 19-year-old woman on a pedestrian crossing.
The woman suffered serious injuries. Paramedics and officers at the scene gave first aid before she was rushed to hospital.
Thorough Probe Leads to Charges
The Serious Collisions Investigation Team carried out an in-depth investigation. After a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, PC Parsons was charged with causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.
Judge Hands Out Driving Ban and Fines
At Gloucester Crown Court on Monday 12 January, Parsons pleaded guilty. He was disqualified from driving for four months, fined £2,800, and ordered to pay £1,000 costs.
Detective Superintendent Larisa Hunt, head of Professional Standards, said:
“PC Parsons has pleaded guilty to a serious driving offence for which he’s now been sentenced.
A young woman was left with significant injuries and is still recovering. Our thoughts remain with her and her family.
Police officers must always follow national and local guidance and their training when responding to emergencies.
Following the incident, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who deemed a local investigation appropriate.
With the criminal case now closed, we will move forward with the misconduct process.”