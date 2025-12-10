PC Lauren Evans, a South Area police officer, has been convicted of perverting the course of justice after falsely claiming she was sexually assaulted by a plainclothes cop. The shocking case unfolded at Southwark Crown Court.

False Report Sparks Full-Scale Manhunt

On 22 March 2023, Evans claimed she was stopped while driving to work by an unmarked police car and assaulted. She gave a surname and description of the car, triggering an urgent investigation.

Amazingly, officers found an officer with the same surname driving an unmarked car nearby at that time. He was promptly arrested but later cleared of all wrongdoing when the truth came out.

Investigation Reveals No Assault Took Place

Police concluded Evans made the entire story up. No stop ever happened, and there was zero evidence of any attack. She was suspended in April and pleaded not guilty on 1 December, but the jury found her guilty on 8 December.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cutler said: “Officers should act with integrity at all times and lying about such a serious allegation is completely unacceptable. It undermines the work that takes place across the Met every day to support victims of sexual offences and it will not be tolerated.”

Sentencing and Misconduct Hearing Await

Evans will be sentenced on 9 February 2026 and is set to face a misconduct hearing as well. The Met has made clear that lying about sexual assault allegations by its officers will not be tolerated.