Watch Live

BURGLARY BUSTED Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth

  • Updated: 13:10
  • , 22 December 2025
Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth

Police are on the lookout after a daring burglary in Bournemouth saw a PlayStation 5 and several bottles of expensive perfume stolen.

Raid at Queens Park Gardens

The break-in happened between 12:50pm and 1:15pm on Friday, 19 December 2025. Thieves forced entry into a home on Queens Park Gardens and made off with the pricey loot.

Officers Release Suspect Image

PC Ben Gregory from Dorset Police revealed he’s been knocking on doors nearby and now wants the public’s help to ID a man caught on CCTV. “An investigation is underway,” said Gregory. “I urge anyone who knows this man to come forward.”

Spot Him? Speak Up Now

  • Contact Dorset Police online or call 101 with reference 55250186232.
  • Prefer to stay anonymous? Ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reach them via their website.

Police are keen to track down the suspect fast to bring them to justice and recover the stolen goods.

Recommended for you

Chatham Woman Busted for Arson After Fire Destroys Jaguar
ARSON CHARGES Chatham Woman Busted for Arson After Fire Destroys Jaguar
major-incident-declared-as-sinkhole-hits-whitchurch-canal-1766395742-vprr2a
FIRST PICTURE Major Incident Declared as Sinkhole Hits Whitchurch Canal in Shropshire

BREAKING

Emergency services scrambled to Walthamstow drama
ON GOING INCIDENT Emergency services scrambled to Walthamstow drama
Two Teens Nabbed After Over 40 Cars Ransacked Near Canterbury
CRIME SPREE Two Teens Nabbed After Over 40 Cars Ransacked Near Canterbury

Must READ

Teen Dies After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Tottenham Crash – UKNIP
FATAL CRASH 79-Year-Old Dies After Horror Crash in Pinner – Police Hunt Witnesses
Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks
LIFELONG DAMAGE Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks
Emergency Alert at Sainsbury's Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response
STORE EVACUATED Emergency Alert at Sainsbury’s Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response
Two Teens Killed as Tesla Taxi Crashes Into Tree After Christmas Night Out
TAXI DRIVER ARRESTED Two Teens Killed as Tesla Taxi Crashes Into Tree After Christmas Night Out
Man Arrested in Birmingham Over People Smuggling Ad Blitz
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Arrested in Birmingham Over People Smuggling Ad Blitz
Flashy Porsche Thieves Nabbed After £1 Million Crime Spree
CRIME SPREE Flashy Porsche Thieves Nabbed After £1 Million Crime Spree
Five Guilty Over Teen's Shocking Murder in Manchester
GUILTY Five Guilty Over Teen’s Shocking Murder in Manchester
Tragic Crash in Bolton Claims Two Lives
DRIVER ARRESTED Tragic Crash in Bolton Claims Two Lives
Drug Suspect Caught in Sussex’s First Live Facial Recognition Arrest
CRIME FIGHTING TOOL Drug Suspect Caught in Sussex’s First Live Facial Recognition Arrest
Chris Rea Dead: 'Driving Home For Christmas' Singer Dies Aged 74
MUSIC LEGEND Chris Rea Dead: ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ Singer Dies Aged 74

More For You

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman in Bath
FIND ROBYN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman in Bath
Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: Everything You Need to Know
FAMILIAR FACES Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: Everything You Need to Know
PICTURED AND NAMED Senior Russian General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb
Buying Virtual Phone Numbers for Freelancers and Online Professionals
Buying Virtual Phone Numbers for Freelancers and Online Professionals

More From UK News in Pictures

Wiltshire Police crack down on drug supply ring with multiple arrests
FIVE ARRESTED Wiltshire Police crack down on drug supply ring with multiple arrests
Mother of Six Dies After Brutal Attack in Almondbury

BREAKING

MURDER INVESIGATION Mother of Six Dies After Brutal Attack in Almondbury
Prisoner Dies After Restraint at Royal Lancaster Infirmary – No Further Action for Officer
IN THE CLEAR Prisoner Dies After Restraint at Royal Lancaster Infirmary – No Further Action for Officer
Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth
BURGLARY BUSTED Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
SEX ATTACK Tradesman Charged with Sexual Assault in Gillingham Home
Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable

BREAKING

COUPLE SHOT Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable
Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts
SERIAL OFFENDER Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts
Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found
DRUGS BUST Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found
Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash
BADLY HURT Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash
Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown
CHRISTAMS CRACKDOWN Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown

BREAKING

FULL EMERGENCY Edinburgh Airport on Full Alert After Ryanair Plane Hits Fuel Truck
Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard
POLICE PROBE Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard
Terror at 30,000ft: Air France Jet Plummets After Engine Explodes
ENGINE EXPLOSION Terror at 30,000ft: Air France Jet Plummets After Engine Explodes
Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase
HIGH SPEED CHASE Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase
M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
ALL TRAFFIC BEING HELD M2 Chaos: Serious Crash Brings Kent Coastbound Traffic to a Standstill
Woman and Lover Jailed for Attempted Murder Plot
LOVE AFFAIR TURNS DEADLY Woman and Lover Jailed for Attempted Murder Plot

More From UKNIP

Urgent: Missing Woman Last Spotted in Middlesbrough
FIND CAITLIN Urgent: Missing Woman Last Spotted in Middlesbrough
Queen’s Sir Brian May Drops Unheard 1974 Track This Christmas
RARE GEM Queen’s Sir Brian May Drops Unheard 1974 Track This Christmas
Firefighters Tackle Flat Blaze in Ryde Estate
HIDDEN DANGERS Firefighters Tackle Flat Blaze in Ryde Estate
Blaze Hits Peacehaven’s Public Toilets in Suspected Arson Attack
ARSON PROBE Blaze Hits Peacehaven’s Public Toilets in Suspected Arson Attack