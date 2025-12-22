Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth

Police are on the lookout after a daring burglary in Bournemouth saw a PlayStation 5 and several bottles of expensive perfume stolen.

Raid at Queens Park Gardens

The break-in happened between 12:50pm and 1:15pm on Friday, 19 December 2025. Thieves forced entry into a home on Queens Park Gardens and made off with the pricey loot.

Officers Release Suspect Image

PC Ben Gregory from Dorset Police revealed he’s been knocking on doors nearby and now wants the public’s help to ID a man caught on CCTV. “An investigation is underway,” said Gregory. “I urge anyone who knows this man to come forward.”

Spot Him? Speak Up Now

Contact Dorset Police online or call 101 with reference 55250186232.

Prefer to stay anonymous? Ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reach them via their website.

Police are keen to track down the suspect fast to bring them to justice and recover the stolen goods.