Cops Release CCTV After Teenager Brutally Assaulted at Bromsgrove Bar

  • Updated: 00:08
  • , 26 December 2025
Police are hunting a woman caught on CCTV after a 19-year-old was left with a serious eye injury following an assault at a popular West Midlands bar.

Slug and Lettuce Attack at 1am

The shocking incident happened at the Slug and Lettuce on Bromsgrove’s High Street at around 1am on December 13.

The victim, just 19 years old, suffered an eye injury after being attacked inside the venue.

Police Want to Speak to Woman in CCTV

West Mercia Police have released images of a woman seen near the scene at the time.

Officers believe she could hold vital information that will help their ongoing investigation.

“Around 1am at the Slug and Lettuce, a 19-year-old man was assaulted and suffered an injury to his eye,” said a police spokesperson.

“The person in the images was seen nearby at the time of the incident, and it is thought they could help with enquiries.”

If You Recognise Her, Speak Up

Anyone who knows the woman or has any information about the assault is urged to contact PC Roz Braithwaite at [email protected].

The hunt is on to catch those responsible and bring justice for the injured teenager.

