FLIPFLOPS "ACT OF WAR" UK Politicians Slam Trump's Shocking Venezuela Strike

  Updated: 16:21
  3 January 2026
Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela's Capital

British leaders from all sides have blasted Donald Trump’s bold military strike in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Jeremy Corbyn called it an “unprovoked and illegal attack,” while Sir Keir Starmer has stayed suspiciously silent.

Corbyn and Others Condemn the “Act of War”

Jeremy Corbyn slammed the operation as a “brazen attempt to secure control over Venezuelan natural resources.” He warned it’s an “act of war” that risks millions of lives and must be condemned by anyone who respects sovereignty and international law.

Green Party’s Zack Polanski urged Starmer and the Foreign Secretary to speak out, tweeting: “The PM and Foreign Secretary should be condemning this illegal strike and breach of international human rights law. After years of arming a genocide and worshipping the ‘special relationship’, Trump now believes he can act with impunity.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey echoed the call: “Keir Starmer should condemn Trump’s illegal action in Venezuela. Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe. Trump is giving a green light to the likes of Putin and Xi to attack other countries with impunity.”

From Galloway to Farage: Cross-Party Dissent

George Galloway, head of the Workers Party, went even further, condemning the strike as “an illegal act of international piracy and gangsterism.” He warned it signals “the end of Ukraine and Taiwan.”

Surprisingly, Nigel Farage, a long-time Trump ally, called the US actions “unorthodox and contrary to international law,” though he conceded the strikes “could still be a good thing if they make China and Russia think twice.”

Starmer’s Silence Stuns Critics as Venezuela Burns

Despite mounting pressure from opposition, Sir Keir remains quiet on the crisis.

Trump claims his forces executed a lightning 30-minute airstrike that captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. This daring raid marks the latest move in US efforts to crush Venezuelan drug trafficking and bring Maduro to justice for alleged narco-terrorism.

Caracas was rocked by explosions, with smoke billowing from military bases. Videos showed panicked civilians flooding the streets amid the chaos.

The Venezuelan government declared a national emergency.

Global Reaction: Putin and EU Weigh In

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the strike as “an act of armed aggression.” Meanwhile, EU Security Chief Kaja Kallas urged restraint, calling for respect of international law and stressing the EU’s commitment to monitoring the unfolding crisis.

Sir Keir’s refusal to condemn Trump risks alienating those demanding Britain stand up for global law and order — especially as Downing Street tries to cement trade ties with Washington.

The message from Whitehall? Wait and see. But with cross-party anger mounting, could the Prime Minister stay silent for much longer?

