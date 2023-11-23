Cordon set up following stabbing in Swindon

We have set up a cordon in Dulverton Avenue, Park North, following a stabbing.

At around 6.50pm this evening, we received a report that a man in his 20s had suffered knife injuries in a serious assault.

He has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A scene has been put in place in Dulverton Avenue near Malmesbury Gardens and is likely to remain in place well into the night.

Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries into the assault and residents are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.

