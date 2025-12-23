Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust

A 20-year-old from Corsham has dodged a heavy sentence after being caught during a major drug crackdown across Wiltshire.

Quick Bust on Limestone Drive

Police swooped on a property in Limestone Drive on November 24 as part of Operation Scorpion. They found a small amount of cannabis and a knuckle duster.

The man was arrested but instead of facing serious charges, he received a community resolution. This means he must complete a drug awareness course. He also got a caution for possessing the knuckle duster, which police have now destroyed.

Police Turn to Education Over Punishment

PC Kevin Golledge said, “We use community resolutions for low-level crimes to try to divert individuals, particularly first-time offenders, away from the formal criminal justice system. “We use this as part of an educational strategy, aiming to reduce reoffending by addressing the root causes of drug use rather than imposing formal punishment.”

Spot Suspicious Activity? Speak Up!

Wiltshire Police urge anyone who suspects drug dealing or shady activity in their neighbourhood to report it. You can do this anonymously through Crimestoppers or directly to the police.