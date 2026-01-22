Watch Live

BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used

New Blue Badge Checks on Matchdays

Trafford Council is ramping up inspections of Blue Badges on parked cars around Old Trafford during football matchdays. The move targets a small but worrying number of people misusing badges—some belonging to deceased individuals, others expired or reported lost.

Who Qualifies for a Blue Badge?

  • Anyone with a disability is automatically entitled.
  • Others may apply if they have mobility issues or care for a seriously ill child.
  • Badges last for three years before needing renewal.
  • They allow parking closer to destinations, including disabled bays, some yellow lines, and sometimes free parking.

Tougher Penalties for Rule Breakers

The crackdown is part of a wider campaign to reduce illegal and inconsiderate parking across the borough—especially on matchdays. Civil Enforcement Officers are now handing out more fixed penalty notices, with offenders facing a £70 fine. The council urges fans to use public transport where possible.

Protecting Vulnerable Residents

“Our priority is to keep the roads safe for everyone, whatever mode of travel they use to get to the game, or anywhere else. Blue Badge misuse is unfair to vulnerable residents and can compromise people’s independence and ability to go about their daily activities. We want to make sure that places to park for people with disabilities or impairments are available to those with valid Blue Badges, who legitimately need them.” – Cllr Stephen Adshead, Trafford Council Executive Member for Highways, Environmental and Traded Services

Inconsiderate parking has caused serious problems: blocked emergency routes, traffic jams, damaged kerbs, and visibility hazards for pedestrians. Trafford Council vows to keep cracking down until only deserving Blue Badge holders benefit.

