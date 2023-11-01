Counter-Terror Police Lock Down Woodford Green Property Amid Suspected Hazardous Substance Investigation

Portman Drive in Woodford Green was the centre of a major police operation on Wednesday morning when Counter-Terror Police, specifically from the SO15 unit, implemented strict security measures following the discovery of a suspicious substance within a property estimated at £600,000.

The incident prompted a swift and coordinated response from Police who swiftly descended upon the scene. The concern regarding the nature of the substance led to the deployment of specialized personnel, including individuals donned in gas-tight suits and masks.

In an effort to ensure the safety of both the property’s occupants and the wider community, yellow tape was strategically placed around the vicinity, effectively cordoning off the area. The residence in question was placed under strict lockdown conditions, with access restricted to authorized personnel only. A meticulous forensic search operation was initiated to assess the nature and potential threat posed by the discovered substances.

While specifics about the investigation remain undisclosed to the public at this stage, the presence of specialized personnel and the lockdown of the property understandably drew the attention and concern of residents living in close proximity. One neighbour, wishing to remain anonymous, reported observing a substantial police presence along with individuals in protective gear arriving at the property.

In light of the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the privacy and security of those involved, the Metropolitan Police, who are overseeing the operation, have been contacted for an official statement. It is anticipated that further details regarding the nature of the substances detected and any potential implications or risks associated with the property will be provided by law enforcement authorities.

Residents of Portman Drive and the wider Woodford Green community are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperative as Police professionals work diligently to assess and address the situation. The lockdown and forensic search procedures are part of standard protocols aimed at safeguarding the safety and well-being of the local area.

As the investigation unfolds, additional information will be made available to provide clarity on the nature of the substances discovered and the outcome of the specialized forensic search conducted by Counter-Terror Police from the SO15 unit.