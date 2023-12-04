County Line Drug Dealer Jailed in Swanley for Cocaine and Heroin Supply

In a significant crackdown on drug-related crime, Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team has successfully apprehended and prosecuted a drug dealer responsible for supplying cocaine and heroin in Swanley. The dealer, Ricardo Cain, has been sentenced to four years in prison, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Details of the Operation

In October 2023, investigators learned that Cain was travelling from Penge to Swanley to distribute class A drugs. The team identified Cain as the supplier who used a specific phone number to send marketing texts offering drugs to local users.

Arrest and Recovery of Drugs

On October 23, Cain was found in Swanley, suspected of dealing drugs from a vulnerable person’s home. After forcing entry into the premises, officers found Cain with £250 in cash. In an attempt to discard evidence, Cain threw seven deals of heroin and 49 wraps of crack cocaine out of a window, which were immediately recovered by a constable positioned at the rear of the building.

Drug Analysis and Charges

The recovered drugs were analyzed and found to have an estimated street value between £500 and £1,120. Cain, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

Cain, who was already on licence for a previous drug dealing offence, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On November 28, the 24-year-old was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for his crimes.

Detective Sergeant’s Statement

Detective Sergeant James Arnold commented on the case, stating, “This criminal thought he could safely deal class A drugs while secreting himself in a vulnerable person’s home. He was mistaken and was tracked down by investigators intent on bringing him to justice.”

DS Arnold also warned that individuals considering drug dealing in Kent would be swiftly identified and face enforcement actions.

Impact on Community

This successful operation by Kent Police’s specialised team represents a significant victory in the fight against county-line drug operations. The conviction and sentencing of Cain send a strong message to others involved in such illegal activities.