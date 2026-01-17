County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term

A notorious county lines dealer who flooded Wiltshire with Class A drugs has been locked up for seven years. The Swindon Local Policing Tasking Team led the crackdown that brought him down.

Raid in Bath Nets Killer Dealer

On September 10 last year, cops swooped on a Church Road, Bath address with support from the Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi unit. They caught 33-year-old Richard Morgan at the scene.

Connected to ‘Professor’ Drugs Line

Morgan, also from Church Road, was suspected of running the notorious ‘Professor’ line dealing crack cocaine and heroin between April and September 2023. He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in supplying these hard drugs.

No drugs were found during the raid, but police seized phones linking Morgan directly to the bulk text adverts pushing drugs across Bath and western Wiltshire.

Justice Served at Swindon Crown Court

Following a trial at Swindon Crown Court, Morgan was found guilty and sentenced on January 14. The judge handed down a hefty seven-year prison term, dealing a serious blow to the illicit drug network.