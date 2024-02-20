In a harrowing trial unfolding at the Old Bailey, shocking details emerged as Constance Marten testified that her partner, Mark Gordon, instructed her to falsely attribute their baby Victoria’s death to cot death. The couple is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence in connection with their daughter’s tragic demise.

During a police interview conducted on March 1, Ms Marten revealed that she debated turning herself into authorities two weeks after their baby died, suggesting internal turmoil over the events surrounding Victoria’s death. Both defendants vehemently deny the charges brought against them.

Ms Marten disclosed to detectives that Mr Gordon advised her to fabricate a narrative claiming Victoria’s death was a result of cot death, also known as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Despite Mr Gordon’s instructions, Ms Marten asserted that the suggested account did not align with the truth of what had transpired.

Tragically, Ms Marten recounted the heartbreaking moment when she discovered Victoria unresponsive, leading to futile attempts at resuscitation. She tearfully described their desperate efforts to revive their daughter, indicating a state of distress and confusion in the wake of the tragic event.

Further revelations surfaced during the investigation, with Ms Marten disclosing that after Victoria’s passing, they carried her body in a supermarket bag, reflecting the emotional turmoil and erratic decisions made in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Throughout the interviews, Ms Marten detailed the couple’s emotional response to Victoria’s death, underscoring their purported distress and trauma. However, the prosecution asserts that their actions, including concealing the baby’s birth and failing to seek medical attention, suggest a broader pattern of negligence and deceit.

The trial also delved into the couple’s background, revealing that they were married in Peru seven years prior to Victoria’s death. Despite their union, Ms Marten clarified that their marriage was not legally recognized in the UK. She characterized their relationship as positive, describing Mr. Gordon as her soulmate.

In addition to manslaughter, the couple faces charges of cruelty to their baby, concealing the baby’s birth, causing or allowing her death, and perverting the course of justice. Both defendants vehemently deny all allegations levelled against them.

As the trial unfolds, the courtroom grapples with the tragic circumstances surrounding Victoria’s death, seeking justice for the young life lost and accountability for those responsible.

The trial continues as the prosecution presents further evidence and testimony to elucidate the events leading to Victoria’s untimely demise