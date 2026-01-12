Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home

A heartless couple have been sent down after being caught stealing from a man as he lay dying on the street in Dudley.

Shocking Theft During Cardiac Arrest

West Midlands Police revealed the grim details. Officers rushed to a man in cardiac arrest outside a Himley Street address at 10.30pm on 15 December 2024.

While paramedics battled to save the victim, Jason Pettit was spotted leaving the scene carrying a green shopping bag. His partner, Jodie Westwood, stood nearby with a backpack.

The pair were asked to stay but ignored police and walked off. They soon returned—without the bag or backpack.

Stolen Items Found in Couple’s Home

A search revealed the victim’s phone, smartwatch, and flat keys were missing. Tracking the phone led police to Pettit’s home, where officers found the stolen goods, including:

Tablet

Headphones

Newspaper

Man bag

Wallet with victim’s cards

Backpack Westwood had carried

Laptop with victim’s personal paperwork

Justice Served at Wolverhampton Crown Court

West Midlands Police heard Westwood had called 999 during the ordeal, with the call handler even instructing CPR amid shouted arguments between the couple.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on 7 January, Pettit, 47, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal and theft from a person and was jailed for three years and eight months.

Westwood, 42, pleaded guilty to theft from a person and received a two-year, five-month sentence.