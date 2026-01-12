Watch Live

SCUMBAGS Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home

  • Updated: 15:01
  • , 12 January 2026
Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home

A heartless couple have been sent down after being caught stealing from a man as he lay dying on the street in Dudley.

Shocking Theft During Cardiac Arrest

West Midlands Police revealed the grim details. Officers rushed to a man in cardiac arrest outside a Himley Street address at 10.30pm on 15 December 2024.

While paramedics battled to save the victim, Jason Pettit was spotted leaving the scene carrying a green shopping bag. His partner, Jodie Westwood, stood nearby with a backpack.

The pair were asked to stay but ignored police and walked off. They soon returned—without the bag or backpack.

Stolen Items Found in Couple’s Home

A search revealed the victim’s phone, smartwatch, and flat keys were missing. Tracking the phone led police to Pettit’s home, where officers found the stolen goods, including:

  • Tablet
  • Headphones
  • Newspaper
  • Man bag
  • Wallet with victim’s cards
  • Backpack Westwood had carried
  • Laptop with victim’s personal paperwork

Justice Served at Wolverhampton Crown Court

West Midlands Police heard Westwood had called 999 during the ordeal, with the call handler even instructing CPR amid shouted arguments between the couple.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on 7 January, Pettit, 47, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal and theft from a person and was jailed for three years and eight months.

Westwood, 42, pleaded guilty to theft from a person and received a two-year, five-month sentence.

PC Katie Hadley said: “The acts of Pettit and Westwood were cold-hearted, committing theft when a man needed help.”

“We take a strong stance on burglary and worked hard to piece together this incident. Our thoughts are with those who knew the gentleman. I hope the sentences and time behind bars give them a chance to reflect on their callous acts.”

Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
PILOT NAMED Essex Police Name Victim in Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir
EasyJet Flight Diverts to Gatwick After Mid-Air Medical Emergency
SEX PEST EasyJet perv convicted after trying to rape woman on flight – as he claims ‘she provoked me’
East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend
NO WATER East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend
Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth
