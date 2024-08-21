 Couple Jailed for Violent Attempted Robbery in Hawkinge

Couple Jailed for Violent Attempted Robbery in Hawkinge

Home Breaking Couple Jailed for Violent Attempted Robbery in Hawkinge

Couple Jailed for Violent Attempted Robbery in Hawkinge

Couple Jailed For Violent Attempted Robbery In Hawkinge

A man and a woman who carried out a violent attempted robbery, during which their victim was stabbed, have both been sentenced to prison. Brett Gilham, 36, and Ieasha Gilham, 40, were sentenced for their roles in the attack that took place at the victim’s home in Hawkinge on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The incident began when the victim heard a knock on his door and opened it to find Brett Gilham, who claimed to have collided with the victim’s car. Brett then forced his way into the home, and both Brett and Ieasha Gilham chased the victim into his living room, demanding money. During the terrifying ordeal, Ieasha stabbed the man in the back before he managed to escape and alert a neighbor for help.

Couple Jailed For Violent Attempted Robbery In Hawkinge
couple jailed for violent attempted robbery in hawkinge

Emergency services quickly arrived, and the victim was rushed to a London hospital with serious injuries. Thanks to the swift response of paramedics, the man survived the attack.

CCTV footage helped detectives identify the suspects, leading to Brett Gilham’s arrest in Tunbridge Wells three days later. Ieasha was tracked down to the West Midlands and arrested four days after the crime.

At Maidstone Crown Court, Ieasha Gilham, formerly of St Lukes Walk, Hawkinge, admitted to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article. She was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison on Friday, August 16, 2024. Brett Gilham, formerly of Heartenoak Road, Cranbrook, admitted to attempted robbery and received a six-year sentence at the same hearing.

Couple Jailed For Violent Attempted Robbery In Hawkinge
couple jailed for violent attempted robbery in hawkinge

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tony Gregory praised the quick resolution of the case, saying, “The Gilhams’ actions were completely reckless, and it is only thanks to the work of paramedics that we are not dealing with a far more serious offence. The speed of the investigation led to the offenders being quickly identified and arrested, despite their attempts to evade justice, and I am pleased these two dangerous people have now been removed from the streets of Kent.”

