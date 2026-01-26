Watch Live

COURT SCANDAL Court Worker Jailed for Leaking Secret Crime Files

  • Updated: 04:38
  • , 26 January 2026

Alexandra Power, 40, has been locked up for two years after leaking sensitive court documents tied to serious organised crime.

How the Scandal Unfolded

Power worked as an administrative officer at South Sefton Magistrates Court in Bootle. She unlawfully accessed secret details about search warrants linked to major crime networks.

The cover was blown when a drug trafficking suspect was arrested in July 2023. His phone revealed he had confidential info that only came from the court’s private files.

Evidence and Arrest

  • An audit showed Power accessed these sensitive documents 98 times over two days without permission.
  • She was caught with the stolen information when arrested.

Guilty Plea and Sentence

Power pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and unauthorised access to computer material. Yesterday, Manchester Crown Court sentenced her to two years behind bars.

