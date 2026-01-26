Two cousins who kidnapped a man and tortured him for days in a sinister Edgbaston flat now face lengthy prison sentences.

Violent Abduction Caught on the Streets of Lozells

Miles Blakeney and Luke Hazell, both 37, left their victim with life-altering injuries after snatching him just before 8pm on 21 January 2023. The attack unfolded when a masked gang leapt from a Land Rover on Anglesey Street, Lozells, chasing the man in his 20s before bundling him into the vehicle. His coat was ripped off, and a cover was forced over his head.

Harrowing Ordeal at Edgbaston Flat

The victim was driven two miles to a flat in Edgbaston. A frantic call to police came just after 8.10pm from a relative, then the victim managed to phone another family member, whispering urgently: “They have kidnapped me, they want money. Three mill (£3m).”

During the following nights, the victim endured terrifying torture. Tied up and scalded with boiling water, he suffered for days. An attempted escape in the early hours saw him strike a guard with a vodka bottle—but freedom still eluded him.

Police Hunt Leads to Conviction

He was dumped, naked and battered, in the street just before 10pm on 26 January. A member of the public raised the alarm, leading to a Major Crime Unit probe. Detectives tracked phone data, car movements, and used DNA to nail Hazell, who masterminded the kidnapping, and Blakeney, who ran the torture flat.

Chat logs revealed chilling plans and failed earlier attempts, such as Blakeney texting, “Did you go there?” and Hazell replying, “They waited for the geezer, will try again tomorrow.”

At Birmingham Crown Court, both men from Birmingham were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, false imprisonment, blackmail, and wounding with intent. Sentencing is set for March 27.