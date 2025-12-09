Watch Live

HORRIFIC ATTACK Cousins Jailed for 58 Years in Horrific Sex Abuse Case

  • Updated: 04:54
  • , 9 December 2025
Predatory Cousins Jailed for Decades After 'Campaign of Rape' Against Vulnerable Girls

Two cousins have been locked up for a combined 58 years after a chilling decades-long campaign of grooming and raping vulnerable teenage girls. Manzorr Hussain, 54, and Imtiaz Ali, 53, were branded “scum of the earth” by one victim as they faced justice for their sick crimes.

Market Stall Ghouls Used Bury Market to Hunt Victims

Hussain, a grandfather from Bury, was sentenced to 30 years after being found guilty of seven rapes and seven indecent assaults against girls aged 13 to 16. Ali, from Radcliffe, was jailed for 28 years with convictions for five rapes, five indecent assaults, and an attempted indecent assault.

The pair ran stalls at the historic Bury Market, using their positions to spot and groom teenage girls – many from troubled backgrounds – with alcohol, drugs, gifts, and attention before pushing them into abuse by other men.

Drugs, Threats and Shocking Abuse Uncovered

  • Victims were given GHB, LSD, cannabis, speed and alcohol to control them.
  • One 14-year-old girl was raped by six men at a grim flat in Bury.
  • Another victim was threatened with being left naked on the moors if she refused.
  • The cousins raped a victim inside a car, forcing her to perform oral sex on both one them after the other.

Victims Speak Out as Judge Slams ‘Campaign of Rape’

“You are nothing better than paedophiles, rapists and scum of the earth. You are the lowest of the low,” a victim tearfully told the court.

“Every agency or individual who covered up or turned a blind eye is complicit.”

Judge Bernadette Baxter described their crimes as a “campaign of rape” and slammed their complete lack of remorse. Meanwhile, Hussain cheekily waved to his family in court before heading to prison.

Police Praise Brave Victims, Hunt for Third Man Continues

Detectives pieced together the case using victims’ harrowing testimonies, social service and school records, and location details. Meanwhile, Manzorr Hussain’s older brother, Ghulam Hussain, 64, fled to Pakistan and remains at large.

Chief Inspector Ian Partington hailed the bravery of the first victim who came forward. “These predators thought they’d got away with it. But victims’ courage opened this case wide.”

This case emerges just months after a huge grooming gang in nearby Rochdale was jailed for 174 years for similar offences.

 

