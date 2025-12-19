Two cousins are behind bars after a shocking crash in Chatham that tragically claimed the life of Jason Bale. Tryon Francois, 29, and David Francois, 49, caused the fatal collision following a night of heavy drinking.

Reckless Driving Caught on Dashcam

The drama unfolded after a family party in Lordswood on Friday, November 26, 2021. Shortly after midnight, David Francois took the wheel of his Ford Transit van despite both men being under the influence.

Dashcam footage reveals heated arguments between the cousins over who should be driving. After nearly crashing into a fence, they swapped seats. Tryon then sped wildly towards Luton Road, smashing over pavements, brick walls, and iron fences.

Jason Bale was standing against one of those walls when the van hit it. The impact threw him into a nearby front garden. The crash also ruptured a gas main, creating a dangerous leak.

One Cousin Flees, The Other Turns Violent

Tryon tried to make a run but pleaded with David to escape together. David refused, worried about cats trapped in the back of the van, and stayed at the scene.

Jason’s body was discovered by a firefighter during evacuation efforts due to the gas leak. Paramedics battled to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

David resisted the police, pushing and kicking officers, and injuring a female constable before being arrested.

Harsh Sentences for Fatal Crash

Tryon Francois pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 8 years.

David Francois was convicted of aiding and abetting death by dangerous driving, sentenced to 13 years in prison, and banned from driving for 17 years.

Both cousins were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on December 18, 2025.