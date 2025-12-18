Watch Live

SILENT WAR Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government

  • Updated: 16:38
  • , 18 December 2025
A Covid conspiracy theorist urging violent attacks on the UK Government has been locked up for terrorism offences.

Telegram Tirade: 16,000 Menacing Messages

Paul Martin, 60, from Croydon, flooded a Telegram group called ‘The Resistance UK’ with 16,000 posts. In these, he pushed dangerous calls for crossbows and explosives to be used against authorities.

Police Seize Weapons After Shocking Drugged-Up Plot

Officers arrested Martin on September 28, 2021, swooping on his home to find a stun gun disguised as a torch, two crossbows with bolts, a huge knife, air guns, and drones. Investigators revealed he sent 4% of all chat messages in a group of 8,000 members — spouting his belief that Covid was a “hoax” and vaccines were “poison designed to kill you off.”

‘Silent War’ Calls and Petrol Bomb Plans

“Paul Martin’s actions went way beyond lawful comment or protest… he encouraged others online to acquire weapons and use them in attacks.” – Commander Dominic Murphy, Counter Terrorism Policing London

Martin described the pandemic as a ‘silent war’ and urged followers to arm themselves with crossbows and petrol bombs.

Old Bailey Verdict: Terrorism Conviction and Jail Sentence

After a two-week trial at the Old Bailey, Martin was found guilty of encouraging terrorism but acquitted of possessing terrorism-related articles. He’d already admitted illegal possession of a stun gun.

On December 18, he was sentenced to three years and three months behind bars.

