Covid Fundraising Legend Dabirul Choudhury Dies at 106

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, the heroic fundraiser who inspired millions during the COVID pandemic, has passed away aged 106. Known for his incredible charity work, he left behind a powerful legacy of faith, resilience, and service.

Walking Through Ramadhan for Charity

During the height of the pandemic, Dabirul captured hearts worldwide by walking every day throughout Ramadhan while fasting. His tireless efforts raised an astounding £420,000 for charity, proving age is no barrier to doing good.

Tributes Pour In for a True Inspiration

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’oon. May Allah accept his efforts, reward him for every step he took, and grant him Jannathol Firdous. His example will continue to inspire generations to give, even in the hardest of times. Aameen Aameen Aameen 🤲🏼”

A local tribute described Dabirul’s “quiet determination” and sincere intentions that moved hearts across the globe, vowing his legacy will live on as a beacon of hope and generosity.