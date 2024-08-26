Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined

The Royal Borough of Greenwich has launched a crackdown on the misuse of Blue Badges following the successful prosecution of four individuals in July and August. The cases, brought forward by the council at Bexley Magistrates Court, highlight the consequences of Blue Badge fraud, which is a criminal offence with penalties of up to £1,000.

Cases of Blue Badge Misuse

On July 31, two individuals admitted to misusing Blue Badges that did not belong to them:

Lee Slack, a Global Accounts Manager from Woolwich Road in Greenwich, admitted to using a Blue Badge belonging to a deceased relative who had passed away six months earlier. Slack was fined £415, ordered to pay a £166 victim surcharge, and £878 in prosecution costs. James McDermott of Ripon Road, Plumstead, also pleaded guilty to using a deceased person’s Blue Badge on September 25, 2023. He was fined £120, along with a £48 victim surcharge and £940.25 in prosecution costs.

On August 14, two additional cases of Blue Badge misuse were heard:

from Downs Park Road, Dalston, East London, was found guilty after failing to identify the driver of her vehicle, which was caught displaying a stolen Blue Badge in Greenwich on October 24, 2023. Begum was fined £220, with an £88 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs. Vandon Nguyen of Holburne Road, Blackheath, admitted to using a stolen Blue Badge that he found near his workplace. Nguyen had parked in a designated disabled bay and was fined £167, with an additional £67 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.

Council’s Response and Warning

The Royal Borough of Greenwich is reminding residents that Blue Badge misuse is a serious criminal offence. The council is actively pursuing those who engage in Blue Badge fraud, and this recent crackdown serves as a warning to others who may consider exploiting the system.

Blue Badges are vital for those who genuinely need them, and misuse undermines the integrity of the system designed to help disabled people maintain their independence,” said a spokesperson for the council. “We will continue to work diligently to hold offenders accountable.”

Reporting Fraud

The council encourages residents who suspect Blue Badge fraud within the Royal Borough of Greenwich to report it. Residents can report their concerns by calling the fraud hotline at 0800 169 6975 or by emailing fraud@royalgreenwich.gov.uk.

As the council continues its efforts to prevent Blue Badge misuse, they urge the public to respect the importance of these permits and the people who rely on them for their day-to-day mobility.