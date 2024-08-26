 Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Deadly Day on Pakistani Roads: Two Bus Accidents Claim 35 Lives

Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined

Baby beavers born in London for first time in 400 years, conservationists say

West Kent & Medway Pharmacy Rotas for Summer Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 2024

Remembering Andre Bent: A Tragic Loss Five Years On

Home Breaking Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined

Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Seventeen Motorists Have Been Prosecuted For Offences Relating To The Display Of Cancelled Badges

The Royal Borough of Greenwich has launched a crackdown on the misuse of Blue Badges following the successful prosecution of four individuals in July and August. The cases, brought forward by the council at Bexley Magistrates Court, highlight the consequences of Blue Badge fraud, which is a criminal offence with penalties of up to £1,000.

Cases of Blue Badge Misuse

On July 31, two individuals admitted to misusing Blue Badges that did not belong to them:

  • Ronnie Lee Slack, a Global Accounts Manager from Woolwich Road in Greenwich, admitted to using a Blue Badge belonging to a deceased relative who had passed away six months earlier. Slack was fined £415, ordered to pay a £166 victim surcharge, and £878 in prosecution costs.
  • James McDermott of Ripon Road, Plumstead, also pleaded guilty to using a deceased person’s Blue Badge on September 25, 2023. He was fined £120, along with a £48 victim surcharge and £940.25 in prosecution costs.

On August 14, two additional cases of Blue Badge misuse were heard:

  • Fatema Begum from Downs Park Road, Dalston, East London, was found guilty after failing to identify the driver of her vehicle, which was caught displaying a stolen Blue Badge in Greenwich on October 24, 2023. Begum was fined £220, with an £88 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.
  • Vandon Nguyen of Holburne Road, Blackheath, admitted to using a stolen Blue Badge that he found near his workplace. Nguyen had parked in a designated disabled bay and was fined £167, with an additional £67 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.

Council’s Response and Warning

The Royal Borough of Greenwich is reminding residents that Blue Badge misuse is a serious criminal offence. The council is actively pursuing those who engage in Blue Badge fraud, and this recent crackdown serves as a warning to others who may consider exploiting the system.

Blue Badges are vital for those who genuinely need them, and misuse undermines the integrity of the system designed to help disabled people maintain their independence,” said a spokesperson for the council. “We will continue to work diligently to hold offenders accountable.”

Reporting Fraud

The council encourages residents who suspect Blue Badge fraud within the Royal Borough of Greenwich to report it. Residents can report their concerns by calling the fraud hotline at 0800 169 6975 or by emailing fraud@royalgreenwich.gov.uk.

As the council continues its efforts to prevent Blue Badge misuse, they urge the public to respect the importance of these permits and the people who rely on them for their day-to-day mobility.

Post Views: 1

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Hundreds Gather to Celebrate the Life of Beloved Drag Queen Miss Jason
Three Men Charged Over Stolen Car Parts in Gravesend
Man fighting for his life after bloodbath in Kingston
Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Clapham Common
Man who attacked police officer during BLM protest has been convicted of violent disorder
Multiple Arrests Made Following Incident in Mansfield
“Family Day” at Notting Hill Carnival 2024: 38 Arrests, Stabbing, and Knife Recoveries Amid Festivities
Breaking

Body Found in Gateshead, Investigation Underway

Deadly Landslide Claims 10 Lives in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region
Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK
Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’
Syrian National Charged with Terrorism in Deadly German Festival Stabbing
Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued
Police Search for Wanted Man in North Yorkshire
Breaking

Southeastern Trains Disrupted Between Bexley and Crayford Following Bridge Collision

Sunbury Stabbing: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder as Woman is Hospitalised
Family of Five Rescued by Lifeboat After Being Cut Off by Tide at Warden Point
Syrian Asylum Seeker Suspected in Deadly German Festival Stabbing
France Opens Terror Probe After Synagogue Explosion; Suspect Seen with Palestinian Flag
Prime Minister Warns of Tough Times Ahead in First Major Speech
Escaped Prisoner Sentenced for Planned Blackpool Bank Attack Inspired by Netflix Documentary
Urgent Appeal: Police Continue Search for Missing Justyna and Her Child
Firefighters Tackle Harlesden Shop Fire Caused by Lithium Battery in Vape
Breaking

Energy Price Cap Rise Sparks Concern as Questions Over Ofgems CEOs Salary Peak

Breaking

Sex Offenders Register Reaches Over 68,000 in England and Wales: Parents Urged to Be Vigilant

A £170,000 investment ended up in the wrong hands when a couple were targeted as part of an elaborate scam
Bradford House Fire: Two Men Arrested for Murder After Mother and Her Children Tragically Killed
Misinformation Spreads Following Knife Attack in Solingen, Germany
A man has been charged following a serious assault at the Foxhill motocross event in Upper Wanborough
Police Investigate Reports of Shots Fired in Camberwell, South London
Police Respond to Chemical Incident in Brighton, Three Arrested
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Concerns Rise as Elderly Drivers Remain on Roads Until Age 107, Sparking DVSA Medical Review
TUI Group Under Fire: Celebrities and Animal Rights Advocates Demand End to Captive Dolphin Entertainment
Deadly Shipwreck Off Yemen Coast Claims at Least 13 Lives
Channel 4 Commissions “Slaying at Sycamore Gap” from Candour Productions
Half a Tonne of Cocaine Seized from Rubber Dinghy on Sussex Beach, Five Men Arrested
Senior PSNI Detective Sues BBC and MLA Over Katie Simpson Documentary Comments
Breaking

Body of Man Discovered in Search for Missing Chris Koppany

Breaking

Tears and Tributes for Brave Leicestershire Police Dog Who Died in the Line of Duty

Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Use’ Warning Issued on Eight Home Bargains Products

Breaking

Woman Found Dead Near South Foreland Lighthouse in Dover

RECOMMENDED

Germany Festival Stabbings: Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’ as 15-Year-Old Detained
Urgent Appeal as 15-Year-Old Girl Missing With Unknown Male in Newcastle
Terror Probe Launched After Explosion Near Synagogue in French Resort Town
More women come forward with allegations against Jermaine Jenas, per reports
Woman Arrested in Connection with Narborough Road Stabbing
Badger Culling Debate Reignites Following BBC Documentary
Breaking

Leeds Festival Hit by Storm Lilian, Performances Halted and Campers Warned

Breaking

Jermaine Jenas Briefly Addresses BBC Sacking Amid Allegations of Misconduct

Breaking

Businessman Faces 13-Year Bankruptcy Restrictions for £250,000 Bounce Back Loan Fraud

Breaking

Police Respond to Stabbing in Streatham Place, South London

Breaking

Tributes Paid to 18-Year-Old Hannah Lynch as Divers Recover Body from Sunken Yacht Off Sicily

Breaking

UK Weather Warnings: Hurricane Ernesto’s Tail Strikes as Met Office Issues Alert Over 60mph Winds and Floods

Breaking

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Collision in Ashford

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Serious Assault at Foxhill Motocross Event

Breaking

Police Capture Two Dogs Suspected of Mauling Man to Death in Rubery

Breaking

90-Minute Delays at Port of Dover as Bank Holiday Travel Warning Issued

Breaking

Man Arrested in Penge After Alleged Assault on Officers; Condition No Longer Life-Threatening

Breaking

Police Officer Recovering After Drink Driver Crashes Into Patrol Car on A1

Breaking

Police Seek Man in Connection with Racist Graffiti at Dulwich Hamlet FC

Breaking

Met Police Conclude Role in Investigation into Bets on General Election Date

Breaking

Terror Probe Launched After Explosion Near Synagogue in French Resort Town

Breaking

More women come forward with allegations against Jermaine Jenas, per reports

Breaking

Woman Arrested in Connection with Narborough Road Stabbing

Breaking

Badger Culling Debate Reignites Following BBC Documentary

Top Stories