Following a number of arrests, the investigation team noticed a pause in activity on the drugs line, and took an opportunity to send out a text message en masse to drug users who had been in contact with the line, notifying them that it had been intercepted by police and signposting them to support services for their drug addiction.

A few months later, in July 2023, Merseyside Police supported the Constabulary with a day of action conducting further warrants and arrests. As part of this, both Siner brothers were arrested again before being charged and remanded to prison for their involvement in the conspiracy.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, District Commander for Fareham and Gosport, said: “County Lines gangs like the Siner organised crime group inflict misery on communities, peddling drugs, preying on the vulnerable, and engaging in serious violence and anti-social behaviour.

“The police work into this criminal network ensured the problem was eradicated from the roots up, taking out key players and ultimately the two heads of the OCG – the Siner brothers.

“As well as convicting and jailing gang members, a number of them have been ordered to pay back millions in their ill-gotten gains. This will hang over their head indefinitely, and any assets they accrue in the future will be seized from them in order to pay this back.

“In addition, we have also successfully secured Serious Crime Prevention Orders to enforce further prohibitions on the Siners when they are released from prison to prevent further criminality.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our colleagues in Merseyside Police and Devon & Cornwall Police, in addition to the Crown Prosecution Service who presented the case to the courts.

“These gangs are not welcome, and police and partners will continue to work together in this way to disrupt those who infiltrate and bring harm to our towns and cities.”

Detective Sergeant Peter Sloan from Merseyside Police said: “Danny Venning’s sentencing marks the final chapter in what has been a complex and far‑reaching investigation, bringing the total number of offenders convicted to seventeen and resulting in more than 91 years of imprisonment. This operation has dismantled an organised crime group that caused significant harm across parts of the UK, including Liverpool, Gosport and Plymouth.

“Thanks to the ongoing work of Hampshire police, Devon & Cornwall Police and Merseyside’s dedicated county lines team, Project Medusa, further court orders have been secured against several significant members of the group, which will restrict their ability to return to the same criminal activity and profit from their offending. These orders send a clear message: we will not allow criminals to profit from the misery they inflict. We will continue to use every power available to disrupt organised crime and protect the public.”