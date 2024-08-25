Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’

Craig David brought an unexpected treat to Notting Hill Carnival revellers on Sunday as he delivered an impromptu street performance of his classic hit “7 Days.” The surprise performance delighted festival-goers during one of London’s most celebrated annual events, held every August bank holiday weekend.

The 43-year-old garage star shared a video of the spontaneous moment on Instagram, captioning the post: “When 7 Days meets Taxi Riddim. As soon as I heard that sound system, my inner child took over, and in that moment, I knew exactly the assignment.

David, who was casually strolling through the carnival, noticed a small stand with a microphone. Without hesitation, he grabbed the mic and began singing his iconic 2000 track, much to the surprise and excitement of the crowd.

As he sang, a small crowd quickly gathered, with many fans recognizing the singer and eagerly capturing the moment on their phones. The surprise performance quickly became a highlight of the day, with fans expressing their excitement on social media. One fan commented, “Bro, if I see Craig just vibing on the street like that… wtf.” Another wrote, “Aw, how cool is this vibe… Saweeeeet!!!”

The carnival performance comes after David made headlines earlier this summer when he revealed that he had been celibate for two years. The singer explained that he took a step back from intimacy to focus on healing his personal issues and that the break had been beneficial, allowing him to avoid drama and enhance his creativity in the studio.

David, known for his 2000 hit “7 Days,” where he famously boasted about making love by Wednesday, admitted that his views have since evolved. Now 42 years old, he is focused on deeper connections and starting relationships from a healthier place.

His performance at Notting Hill Carnival further cements his status as a beloved figure in British music, and his presence at the event was a welcome surprise for fans celebrating one of London’s biggest cultural events.