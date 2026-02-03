A three-car crash has brought rush hour misery to the M2, with drivers stuck in nine-mile long queues.

Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill

The smash happened just after 8am on the westbound M2 between junction 5 (A249 Sittingbourne/Stockbury Roundabout) and junction 4 (A278 Hoath Way, Gillingham).

Emergency crews, including police, firefighters, and paramedics, rushed to the scene. One lane remains closed as they clear up the chaos.

Massive Delays Across Kent

Traffic is stopped for miles, causing nine miles of congestion reaching back to junction 6 for Faversham.

Queueing traffic also stretches along the A249 from the Bobbing Roundabout, near Sittingbourne.

Delays are currently running at 90 minutes or more, as the clean-up continues.

Oil Spill Adds to Problems

A National Highways spokesman said: “Traffic is being held whilst the oil spilt from the collision is cleared from the road.”

Thankfully, only minor injuries have been reported so far.

Stay Updated

Emergency services have been contacted for further comment. For the latest on traffic and travel, keep tuned to kmfm and KentOnline.