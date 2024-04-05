Crash on M2 Motorway Between Junction 5 and 6

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a crash involving a single van on the M2 motorway between junction 5 and 6, near Sittingbourne.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 5, 2024, prompting the deployment of three fire engines to the scene. Partner agencies, including Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), also responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, fire crews assisted the individual involved in the crash to safely exit the vehicle. Subsequently, the person was transferred into the care of SECAmb paramedics for precautionary checks.

The exact circumstances of the crash and the condition of the individual involved were not immediately available.

The crash resulted in temporary disruptions to traffic flow on the M2 motorway in the affected area. Motorists were advised to exercise caution and follow instructions from emergency personnel on the scene.

Kent Police are expected to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.