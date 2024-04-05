UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Essex Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder as Officers Investigating Fatal Oxford Stabbing Make More Arrests

Crash on M2 Motorway Between Junction 5 and 6

Relo Metrics Becomes Official Brand Valuation Partner for the British Basketball League

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several driving offences

Spain Holiday Warning: UK Tourists Advised to Bring Additional Documents to Airport

Home Breaking Crash on M2 Motorway Between Junction 5 and 6

Crash on M2 Motorway Between Junction 5 and 6

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
The M23 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J7 and J8 due to a Surrey Police Led Incident

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a crash involving a single van on the M2 motorway between junction 5 and 6, near Sittingbourne.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 5, 2024, prompting the deployment of three fire engines to the scene. Partner agencies, including Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), also responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, fire crews assisted the individual involved in the crash to safely exit the vehicle. Subsequently, the person was transferred into the care of SECAmb paramedics for precautionary checks.

The exact circumstances of the crash and the condition of the individual involved were not immediately available.

The crash resulted in temporary disruptions to traffic flow on the M2 motorway in the affected area. Motorists were advised to exercise caution and follow instructions from emergency personnel on the scene.

Kent Police are expected to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Post Views: 26

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation
Metropolitan Police: Dagenham Pub Fire Not Deemed Suspicious
Whooping Cough Outbreak Claims Two Lives and Affects Dozens
Bedfordshire Police Appeal for Information on Missing Mother and Daughter
Soldier Found Dead in River Bound by Ropes Under a Boat, Inquest Told
Tributes Pour in for Actor Adrian Schiller Following Sudden Death at 60

READ NEXT:

M3 closed Westbound following serious Collision
Princess Kate Apologises Amid Photo Editing Controversy
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an electrical fire at a commercial premises in High Street, Strood, Rochester
A man has been charged with assault after a woman was punched in the face during a night out in Nottingham
TwoSentenced to prision for Attempted Murder in Larbert
Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Breaking

Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients

21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell
Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded
Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway
Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses
A complex Met investigation harnessing specialist digital techniques has led to a dangerous sexual predator being jailed
Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
Breaking

Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence

Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital
Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia
A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Police Officer in 2005-Armed Robbery
April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef
A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham
Breaking

New Addington Murder Victim’s Identity Remains a Mystery as Police Search Enters Third Day

Breaking

London Hospital Partially Locked Down After Woman Swallows Poison

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin
Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort
Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation
TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know
A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction
London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Three men responsible for the production and sale of more than 200kg of cannabis have been locked up
A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has been jailed
A 28-year-old man has been sent to prison for almost three years after assaulting two different partners in the space of a few months
A Liverpool man has been jailed today, Thursday 4th April, for his involvement in a Class A and B drugs conspiracy
Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage Asylum Seekers
Barber Faces Backlash Over Pricing Strategy for Children with Special Needs
Breaking

Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules

Breaking

Metropolitan Police Disrupt Drug-Smuggling Network Involving Border Force Official

Breaking

Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 

Breaking

Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester

RECOMMENDED

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering
Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”
Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases
Breaking

Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness

BreakingLONDON

Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’

Breaking

Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary

Breaking

Will Last Seen in Plympton Area

Breaking

Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village

Breaking

Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw

BreakingLONDON

NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Breaking

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Breaking

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

Breaking

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

Breaking

The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone

Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Breaking

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend

Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Breaking

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering

BreakingLONDON

Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Top Stories

BreakingLONDON

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

BreakingLONDON

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

BreakingLONDON

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

SUSSEX

Major Makeover for Grade II Listed Hippodrome Endorsed by Council

Breaking

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

SUSSEX

Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

BreakingLONDON

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

BreakingLONDON

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Breaking

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Breaking

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Essex Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder as Officers Investigating Fatal Oxford Stabbing...
Crash on M2 Motorway Between Junction 5 and 6
Relo Metrics Becomes Official Brand Valuation Partner for the British Basketball League

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.