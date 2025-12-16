Van Crash Causes Chaos

Motorists faced severe delays on the M20 coastbound today after a van slammed into the nearside barrier on Operation Brock’s very first day. The smash caused a massive oil spill stretching 100 metres, forcing officials to shut the carriageway between Junction 8 (A20) and Junction 9 (Ashford).





Two miles of stop-start queues quickly formed as emergency crews scrambled to clear the mess and make the road safe for traffic once more.

Traffic Locked Down – Diversions in Place

National Highways confirmed: “The eastbound carriageway remains closed while this essential safety work is completed. It will reopen as soon as the area is cleared and safe.”

Drivers are urged to follow the hollow circle diversion signs:

Exit M20 at Junction 8

At the roundabout, take the third exit

At the next roundabout, take the first exit onto the A20

Continue on A20 to Fougeres Way

Turn north towards Junction 9 to rejoin M20

“If this closure affects your journey, please allow extra time or consider re-routing,” National Highways added.

Aftermath and Earlier Delays

A police spokesman said no serious injuries were reported following the collision. Officers arrived shortly after the crash was reported on the coastbound carriageway.

The chaos follows morning gridlock caused by a broken-down HGV between Junction 9 (Ashford) and Junction 8 (Hollingbourne) earlier today, halting traffic at around 9am.

Operation Brock Begins Amid Heavy Traffic

Operation Brock was activated overnight to manage growing congestion on the M20 between Ashford and Maidstone. The new system covers a 13-mile stretch between Junctions 7 and 9 coastbound, and Junctions 8 and 9 London-bound.

The move aims to ease traffic as big crowds are expected at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel during the busy festive season.