Weather where you are

Sponsored by

LIVE FEED

NEWS AT SIX

Breaking

Crew member confirmed dead on fishing vessel

Photo of author

uknip247

Share Via

In an early morning operation, Newhaven lifeboat and coastguard helicopter 175 were tasked into action at 12:02 am in response to a distress call from the fishing vessel “Honeybourne III.” A medical professional was lowered onto the vessel by the helicopter, and the Newhaven lifeboat crew also boarded the distressed vessel following a mayday call.

Tragically, it was confirmed by Sussex police that one individual had lost their life aboard the vessel. The fishing vessel was then safely escorted into Shoreham, where Sussex Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) officials awaited its arrival.

Sussex Police spokesperson stated, “No suspicious circumstances were identified by police, and officers are now supporting the MAIB investigation.”

Read more on www.Sussex.News

Where to now?

Player

Competitions

What’s on

Complaints

Who we are

Terms of

Use

Privacy Notice

Contact Us

Cookie Notice

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Youtube
Follow us on Telegram

Copyright © 2007-2023 UKNIP 247- All rights reserved.