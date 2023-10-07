Crew member confirmed dead on fishing vessel

In an early morning operation, Newhaven lifeboat and coastguard helicopter 175 were tasked into action at 12:02 am in response to a distress call from the fishing vessel “Honeybourne III.” A medical professional was lowered onto the vessel by the helicopter, and the Newhaven lifeboat crew also boarded the distressed vessel following a mayday call.

Tragically, it was confirmed by Sussex police that one individual had lost their life aboard the vessel. The fishing vessel was then safely escorted into Shoreham, where Sussex Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) officials awaited its arrival.

Sussex Police spokesperson stated, “No suspicious circumstances were identified by police, and officers are now supporting the MAIB investigation.”

