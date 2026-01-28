East Sussex Fire & Rescue raced to a house fire on New Church Road, Hove, in the early hours of 28 January 2026.

Five Fire Crews Battle Flames

Crews from Hove, Preston Circus, Roedean, Lewes, and Newhaven tackled the inferno. They had backup from a Command Unit based in Bexhill. Firefighters, decked out in Breathing Apparatus, fought the flames with powerful Hose Reel Jets.

Fire Under Control, No Injuries

The fire was first reported at 4:47am. By 7:09am, crews were damping down and hunting for hot spots. Luckily, no casualties have been reported.