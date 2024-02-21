Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) Becky Wright, known for her adept handling of challenging crime scenes, has been recognized for her exemplary 20-year service in the police force.

Throughout her tenure at Sussex Police, Wright has demonstrated exceptional skill in examining a myriad of crime scenes, spanning from routine burglaries to the most severe offences.

Wright’s notable investigations include her crucial role in the aftermath of the Shoreham Air Crash tragedy, where her expertise proved invaluable in piecing together crucial evidence. Additionally, she provided vital support to the Metropolitan Police’s murder investigation following the tragic death of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa. Her efforts were pivotal when the suspect was traced to an address in Eastbourne.

As a valued member of the CSI team, Wright’s dedication and professionalism have earned her widespread respect among colleagues and the community alike.

In recognition of her unwavering commitment to law enforcement, Wright has been honoured with the prestigious 20-year Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.

Wright’s achievements underscore her dedication to upholding justice and ensuring the safety of the public. Her contributions to the field of crime scene investigation serve as a testament to her unwavering professionalism and tireless pursuit of truth and justice.