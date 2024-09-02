Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing

Police are continuing to investigate a violent incident in Dartford that left three people hospitalized with stab wounds. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 31, on Spital Street, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

At approximately 8:19 pm, Kent Police received reports of an altercation on Spital Street. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics found three individuals with injuries consistent with stab wounds. The victims were quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Spital Street has been closed to the public as officers carry out a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack. The area remains cordoned off, and a significant police presence is expected as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Kent Police stated: “Kent Police was called following a report of an altercation on Spital Street, Dartford at 8:19 pm on Saturday, 31 August 2024. Emergency services attended, and three people were taken to hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds, which are not believed to be life-threatening. An investigation to determine the full circumstances is ongoing, and officers remain in the area, with Spital Street currently closed to assist enquiries.

The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist with the investigation to come forward. Members of the public can contact Kent Police directly or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Further updates will be provided as more details emerge from the ongoing investigation.