East Surrey Hospital, operated by Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, has declared a critical incident after experiencing a power outage affecting its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The outage prompted the safe evacuation of all patients from both units, and hospital staff are working diligently to provide care for those in need. Efforts are underway to contact families of remaining patients and ensure their awareness of the situation.

Despite the challenges posed by the power failure, essential services at East Surrey Hospital remain operational and accessible to those requiring urgent medical attention. Patients are encouraged to seek medical help promptly and utilize emergency services as needed.

Patients with scheduled elective procedures at East Surrey Hospital on 20 February 2024 will receive updates on their appointments from the hospital’s administrative team. However, outpatient appointments should proceed as scheduled unless rescheduling instructions are received.

While the Emergency Department (ED) remains open, the public is urged to consider alternative healthcare options for non-life-threatening conditions. This includes seeking advice from NHS 111 online, consulting local pharmacies or general practitioners (GPs), and visiting nearby Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC) or Minor Injury Units (MIU).

Several alternative healthcare facilities are available to residents, including Caterham MIU, Crawley UTC, Horsham MIU, and East Grinstead MIU, offering assessment and treatment for a variety of minor injuries and ailments.

The trust reassures patients and the public that measures are being taken to address the situation, and urges cooperation and understanding during this time of heightened demand on healthcare services.